‘The spokesperson of a devil’: Ukrainian UN ambassador attacks Russian counterpart

By Julia Saqui
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Ukraine 's ambassador to the United Nations ( UN ) has labelled his Russian counterpart “a spokesperson for the devil” for defending Moscow 's unprovoked attack on his homeland.

Following a series of scathing public attacks on Vladimir Putin's envoy, Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Independent 's Richard Hall that he has no pity for the man who sits across from him in the UN’s New York headquarters.

Acknowledging the Russian's “very miserable” position at the heart of Putin's regime, Kyslytsya said the scale of "human tragedy" unfolding in Ukraine is so great he is undeserving of empathy.

