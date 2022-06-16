Train strikes - live: Grant Shapps warns against walkout ahead of planned industrial action

The UK is bracing for travel chaos on trains next week, as some 40,000 rail staff prepare to walk out after a dispute over pay and redundancies.

The strike action will take place over three days - Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June - with only 22 per cent of usual rail services expected to run on those days.

Services will only operate 7.30am to 6.30pm on strike days, and not all stations will be served.

The industrial action involves members of the RMT rail union at Network Rail and 13 train operators, who voted 8:1 in favour of strike action over jobs, pay and conditions.

According to the RMT, it is “the biggest dispute on the network since 1989”.

This morning, transport secretary Grant Shapps called the action “an incredible act of self-harm by the [RMT] union leadership,” telling rail workers: “Don’t risk striking yourselves out of a job.”

