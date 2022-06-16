ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

How do interest rates affect inflation?

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPSOC_0gCU1NHq00

Interest rates are expected to rise on Thursday as the Bank of England struggles to temper rising inflation.

The base rate of inflation is already at its highest level for 13 years after the Bank increased it to 1 per cent.

On 6 May, the institution’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to raise the base interest rate from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent, the fourth time in a row that the panel has voted in favour of an interest rate hike.

The committee are now expected to hike the rate even further on Thursday, potentially to 1.25 per cent.

Governor Andrew Bailey had warned before May’s announcement that the BoE must walk a “very tight line” between cooling inflation and triggering a recession.

Consumer confidence fell last month and retail sales came in lower than expected, due to the impact of soaring energy bills, food prices and fuel costs.

Here is a quick easy guide to how the latest interest rate change will affect you.

What are interest rates?

An interest rate is a measure that tells you how high the cost of borrowing money is, or how high the rewards of saving are.

If you are borrowing money, typically from a bank, the interest rate on that money is the amount you will be charged for borrowing it.

It is a charge on top of the total amount of the loan and will be shown as a percentage of the overall.

Cost of living: How to get help

The cost of living crisis has touched every corner of the UK, pushing families to the brink with rising food and fuel prices.

  • The Independent has asked experts to explain small ways you can stretch your money, including managing debt and obtaining items for free .
  • If you need to access a food bank, find your local council’s website using gov.uk and then use the local authority’s site to locate your nearest centre. The Trussell Trust , which runs many food banks, has a similar tool.
  • Citizens Advice provides free help to people in need. The organisation can help you find grants or benefits, or advise on rent, debt and budgeting.
  • If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Higher percentages mean paying more money to the lender for borrowing the money.

If you are saving money in a bank account, the interest rate on that money is the amount you will accrue on top of your savings. Banks will pay you a percentage of your total savings, typically at the end of the year.

How do interest rates affect inflation?

Low interest rates are used to discourage people from piling up their money in savings. High interest rates encourage saving because people get a better return for the money you are putting away.

This in turn has an affect on the price of goods.

When interest rates are low, people might spend more and this might cause retailers to put up the price of goods.

When interest rates are high, demand might fall as people put more money into their saving pots. This, in theory, should drive down the prices of good and services.

However, rising prices are not a direct result of interest rate changes. Other things, including the supply of money and underlying costs, affect prices and cause inflation.

Interest rates can only help manage inflation.

How do interest rates affect mortgage rates?

Changes in the BoE’s base rate, which is the interest rate at which banks borrow from the Bank, has a knock-on effect on the interest rates that the high street banks then set their mortgage borrowers.

How does this affect me?

The changes in interest rates will affect anyone with savings and anyone who is borrowing money from the banks, for example in a mortgage.

It will also have a wider effect on the economy. By raising the base interest rate, the BoE is hoping to temper soaring inflation and help with the cost of living crisis.

Despite this, inflation is predicted to continuing rising in the near future – tipped to eventually exceed ten percent.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Yellen: Recession not inevitable, gas tax holiday weighed

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that she expects the U.S. economy to slow in the months ahead, but that a recession is not inevitable.Yellen offered a dose of optimism even as economists grow increasingly worried about an recession fueled by skyrocketing inflation and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She also expressed an openness, during an interview on ABC's “This Week,” to a federal gas tax holiday to help give motorists some relief at the pump. Several lawmakers have floated the idea as the average price of gasoline hovers around $5 per gallon; the tax is 18.4 cents per...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Gordon Brown says government lurching from ‘crisis to crisis’ and predicts corporation tax hike scrap

Gordon Brown has predicted Boris Johnson will abandon a planned hike in corporation tax in the autumn, as he hit out at a government lurching from “crisis to crisis”.Issuing a warning about the potential for a “global recession”, the former Labour prime minister urged Mr Johnson to gather world leaders to establish a plan to tackle issues on food supply and inflation.Speaking after the Bank of England forecast inflation to reach 11 per cent in the autumn, Mr Brown also demanded ministers present a “fourth Budget” to parliament in 2022 to ease poverty and inflationary pressures.“There is no plan,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Norwegian oil giant ‘threatens to ditch £4.5bn North Sea project over Rishi Sunak’s windfall tax’

A Norway-based company is reportedly threatening to pull its funding of a new £4.5bn oil extraction project off the coast of Scotland in protest of the British government’s windfall tax on energy company profits.Norwegian state energy company Equinor has privately revealed to its industry contacts that it’s reconsidering its plan to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea, in the Rosebank field near the Shetland Islands, according to The Telegraph.Equinor said that, before it commits to the project, it wants the government to change the terms of its energy profits levy – which was imposed to raise funds...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Mince Words About Crypto

As the crypto market tumbles, little is heard from crypto evangelists. While not strictly speaking an evangelist, billionaire Mark Cuban has invested in the industry. He believes in its future. But Cuban, as a seasoned investor, has also kept all his lucidity. In a recent interview with Fortune, the billionaire...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Mortgage#Consumer Confidence#Uk#The Bank Of England#Bank#Monetary Policy Committee#Boe
The Independent

Eight in 10 UK fathers say employers don’t do enough to support them

The vast majority of fathers do not think employers are doing enough to support them in the workplace, a study has found.New data from pregnancy charity Pregnant Then Screwed showed that eight in 10 fathers believe this is the case, while one in seven (14 per cent) who used the shared parental leave scheme said they had faced workplace discrimination as a result.The survey, which included 7,763 fathers and other parents who may take paternity leave, revealed that most respondents (80 per cent) felt they did not have enough time to bond with their child in the weeks after its...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Ukrainian refugees in UK facing homelessness due to renting red tape, charity warns

Ukrainians fleeing war could face homelessness as a result of the administrative checks required to access the private rental market in the UK, charities have warned. Tens of thousands of refugees have come to live in the country under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, which enables Britons with a spare room or house to “match” with families or individuals escaping the Russian invasion.Those offering to host Ukrainians sign up for a committment of at least six months. Charities are now warning that refugees may face problems taking the next step of renting their own home, which could require checks that...
HOMELESS
The Independent

The Independent

702K+
Followers
227K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy