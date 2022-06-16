ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Brief, Strong T’Storms Friday Afternoon

By Tony Petrarca, Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nipGG_0gCU1CZr00

Good Friday Morning….

Very changeable weather next several days. It will feel more like Summer Friday afternoon with the potential for some quick-moving thunderstorms in the afternoon. Turning much cooler Father’s Day weekend , especially on Sunday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0gCU1CZr00

Hour by Hour: A look at the next 36 hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hvdv_0gCU1CZr00

FRIDAY MORNING 7:00AM

Early morning cloud will give way to partly sunny skies and turning much warmer and more humid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KzcTn_0gCU1CZr00

Friday Afternoon is a day to be “weather aware” from roughly 1pm to 5pm. Most of the day is dry, with early morning clouds and fog giving way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will soar, with highs in the mid 80s. That very warm air and humidity will collide with an approaching cold front, bringing the risk of a brief passing showers or strong thunderstorm in the afternoon .

FRIDAY AFTERNOON 1:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078nyH_0gCU1CZr00

FRIDAY AFTERNOON 2:00PM

The thin red line represents a narrow line of potentially strong thunderstorms crossing out area between 1pm to 4pm. Hard hitting but short duration, with the sun coming back out as the line pulls away

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAKt3_0gCU1CZr00

FRIDAY AFTERNOON 3:00PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAoFW_0gCU1CZr00

FRIDAY AFTERNOON 4PM Any showers and thunderstorms are starting to move offshore as warm sunshine returns later in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEPqv_0gCU1CZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8MSM_0gCU1CZr00

***Any storms that develop could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, small hail and lightning***

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qOvPp_0gCU1CZr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2HBw_0gCU1CZr00

Skies clear Friday evening and night, with the humidity dropping. Much cooler air settles in for Father’s Day/Juneteenth Weekend, with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and unseasonably cool for Father’s Day Sunday

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Unseasonably Cool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bc99m_0gCU1CZr00

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Cool & Clear Tonight; Nice Week Ahead

Happy Sunday! Overall this afternoon felt more like a mid-October day as opposed to mid-June, but later this week we’ll return to more seasonable conditions. While the bulk of the day today was dry, it stayed very cloudy and cool with dense clouds overhead, just a few rays of sunshine, and highs only in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Nice Tuesday; Showers Mid Week

Good Tuesday morning… After a cool start at daybreak, sunshine will jump temperatures to the mid-upper 70s by afternoon. Next chance for scattered showers arrives Wednesday into Thursday. Drier warmer weather is expected by Friday and into this weekend. The Summer Solstice occurs this morning around dawn, marking the “official” start to the summer season. […]
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Partial Sun This Afternoon

It was a damp start to the day, but conditions are gradually improving. Morning showers have pushed off to the west and clouds are starting to break for some partial sun, with mainly dry conditions for the rest of today. Temperatures will be cooler than normal, staying in the 60s through the morning, and then […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
WPRI 12 News

Group home staffer charged with assault of resident

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Richmond received a complaint alleging a resident of a local group home had been physically assaulted by a staff member in May. William Jackson, 40, of Providence, is facing one charge for allegedly assaulting a person with severe impairments, according to police. A criminal investigation was initiated after police […]
WPRI 12 News

Freshpet recalls batch of dog food

Freshpet recalled a single lot of its Select Fresh from the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 due to possible salmonella contamination.
WPRI 12 News

US importing baby formula from Mexico to ease shortage

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is providing logistical support to import the equivalent of about 16 million 8-ounce baby formula bottles from Mexico starting this weekend, as part of its efforts to ease nationwide supply shortages caused by the closure of the largest U.S. manufacturing plant.
WPRI 12 News

1/6 panel: Local ‘heroes’ rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

The House 1/6 committee outlined on Tuesday Donald Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election, aiming to show it led to widespread personal threats on the stewards of American democracy — election workers and local officials who fended off the defeated president’s efforts.
POTUS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy