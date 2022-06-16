Weather Alert: Brief, Strong T’Storms Friday Afternoon

Good Friday Morning….

Very changeable weather next several days. It will feel more like Summer Friday afternoon with the potential for some quick-moving thunderstorms in the afternoon. Turning much cooler Father’s Day weekend , especially on Sunday

FRIDAY MORNING 7:00AM

Early morning cloud will give way to partly sunny skies and turning much warmer and more humid

Friday Afternoon is a day to be “weather aware” from roughly 1pm to 5pm. Most of the day is dry, with early morning clouds and fog giving way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will soar, with highs in the mid 80s. That very warm air and humidity will collide with an approaching cold front, bringing the risk of a brief passing showers or strong thunderstorm in the afternoon .

FRIDAY AFTERNOON 1:00PM

FRIDAY AFTERNOON 2:00PM

The thin red line represents a narrow line of potentially strong thunderstorms crossing out area between 1pm to 4pm. Hard hitting but short duration, with the sun coming back out as the line pulls away

FRIDAY AFTERNOON 3:00PM

FRIDAY AFTERNOON 4PM Any showers and thunderstorms are starting to move offshore as warm sunshine returns later in the afternoon.

***Any storms that develop could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts, small hail and lightning***

Skies clear Friday evening and night, with the humidity dropping. Much cooler air settles in for Father’s Day/Juneteenth Weekend, with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and unseasonably cool for Father’s Day Sunday

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Unseasonably Cool

Pinpoint Weather 12

