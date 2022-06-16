ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Morrisons recall chicken products over fears they may contain shards of glass

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
 3 days ago

Morrisons has recalled a number of breaded chicken products because they may contain small pieces of glass.

The supermarket and Food Standards Agency (FSA) have advised customers not to eat any of the affected products and to return them to their nearest store for a full refund.

They added that customers do not need a receipt.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has listed the affected products. These include:

  • Morrisons Breaded Chicken Goujons, 270g and 650g, use-by dates 20 and 21 June 2022
  • Morrisons Breaded Chicken Nuggets, 260g, use-by date 19 June 2022
  • Morrisons Breaded Chicken Platter, 600g, use-by date 19 June 2022
  • Morrisons Breaded Chicken Steaks, 500g, use-by date 18 June 2022

In a point of sale notice shared by the FSA, Morrisons said: “No other products are affected by this issue.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

The news follows warnings that the price of the UK’s most popular meat could soon match that of beef with feed costs proving a major challenge for the industry.

The boss of Co-op and environment secretary George Eustice have both spoken of how the Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact chicken prices.

Mr Eustice warned that global price rises in wheat - with Ukraine a major global exporter of the grain - would have an impact on living costs in the UK .

The price hike comes amidst a cost of living crisis that has seen a spike in the cost of staple grocery items and food bank use.

A recent study by Which? found that the the prices of 265 products rose by at least one fifth in the past two years, while the availability of supermarket budget ranges and discounts decreased.

The research analysed more than 21,000 groceries, comparing their average prices at eight major supermarkets from December 2021 to February 2022 with the same period two years previously.

Sue Davies, head of food policy and consumer rights at Which?, said: “Our research reveals that eye-watering price rises are being exacerbated by practices like shrinkflation and limited availability of all-important budget ranges – and these factors are combining to put huge pressure on household shopping budgets.

“During an unrelenting cost-of-living crisis, consumers should be able to easily choose the best value product for them without worrying about shrinkflation or whether their local store stocks budget ranges.”

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson’s new “cost of living tsar” was found to have called for the prime minister to step down over Partygate and suggested he lacked intelligence .

David Buttress, a former head of the Just Eat online food delivery service, was appointed to develop new business-led ideas to help people struggling with falling living standards, but tweets he published earlier this year were recently uncovered.

“Never confuse an expensive education with intelligence or integrity,” he tweeted.

“I don’t think Boris is particularly blessed with either, imagine if he had not had the many privileges he has experienced. Does anyone believe he would be PM on merit? Not a chance, mate.”

