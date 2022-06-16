Morrisons recall chicken products over fears they may contain shards of glass

Morrisons has recalled a number of breaded chicken products because they may contain small pieces of glass.

The supermarket and Food Standards Agency (FSA) have advised customers not to eat any of the affected products and to return them to their nearest store for a full refund.

They added that customers do not need a receipt.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has listed the affected products. These include:

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Goujons, 270g and 650g, use-by dates 20 and 21 June 2022

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Nuggets, 260g, use-by date 19 June 2022

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Platter, 600g, use-by date 19 June 2022

Morrisons Breaded Chicken Steaks, 500g, use-by date 18 June 2022

In a point of sale notice shared by the FSA, Morrisons said: “No other products are affected by this issue.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

