Water main break that enforced the closure of Maple St closed East Longmeadow high school

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Maple Street in East Longmeadow is closed due to a water main break, causing East Longmeadow High School to also close on the last day of the school year.

According to police, officers and DPW crews arrived at the break around three Thursday morning. The road is closed between Savoy Avenue and Rodgers Road in front of East Longmeadow High School.

Police could not give a timetable for when the break would be fixed and the road reopened but said the cleanup would last throughout Thursday morning.

East Longmeadow Schools Assistant Superintendent Pamela Blair told 22News that the high school is closed and the day will not be made up because of the emergency.

The principal’s office will be in contact with those who need anything addressed.

This only applies to East Longmeadow High School, all other schools in town are operating as normal Thursday, but there is a school bus detour in place around the break.

