Steuben County, NY

How hot is the real estate market near Hornell? Home prices rise to $130K

By Sean Lahman
 3 days ago

The median sales price for a single-family home in Steuben County during March was $130,000. That's an increase of 16.6% compared with March 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com .

March prices are up from $124,900 the previous month.

The number of houses sold fell by 24.4% from a year earlier. A total of 62 houses were sold countywide during the month of March. During the same period a year earlier, 82 single-family homes were sold.

Real estate sales can take weeks or months to be recorded and collected. This is the latest data made available through Realtor.com to the USA TODAY Network .

How hot is Steuben County's real estate market in New York?

Information on your local housing markets is available through the USA TODAY Network, with more data from Realtor.com.

In Steuben County the top 10% of the properties sold had prices of at least $386,000, up 58.3% from a year before.

In March, no properties sold for $1 million or more.

The median home sale price — the midway point of all the houses or units sold over a period of time — is used in this report instead of the average home sale price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes sold are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Localized versions are generated for communities where the data quality and transaction volume meets Realtor.com and USA TODAY Network standards. The story was written by Sean Lahman .

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: How hot is the real estate market near Hornell? Home prices rise to $130K

Comments / 0

