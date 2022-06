It’s hot out. This is the most obvious start to a blog post ever. Temps are breaking records and folks are looking for ways to conserve energy (in terms of both electricity and human-powered activity). But it seems a good reason for the next installment of my waterfront dining posts for summer 2022. Because if we ever needed an excuse to 1) not turn the oven on at home, and 2) get in the water, the current temperatures are it.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO