When a new resident moves into the memory care community of The Blake at Lafayette, one of the first steps is for the staff to learn as much about the person as possible. “We talk about everything – where the resident was born and grew up, their family, the kind of work they did,” said Matthew Godfrey, The Blake’s Walk With Me coordinator. “I learn about their interests and activities that they’ve participated in. We learn what makes them happy and what hobbies they might enjoy. It’s really a deep dive into that person’s background and personality.”

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO