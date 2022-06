Driving around Baton Rouge's hospitals near Bluebonnet Boulevard and Essen Lane will soon be a lot easier once brand new roadways are built, officials said Wednesday. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, District 11 Metro Councilwoman Laurie Adams and representatives of the city-parish's MovEBR program broke ground on a new strip of road that will run behind Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus named Midway Boulevard. The half-mile roadway will begin at Picardy Avenue, intersect with Summa Avenue, and end at a planned extension of Constantin Boulevard that will connect it to Bluebonnet.

