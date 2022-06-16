Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyers Say Inmate Threatened to Kill Her for Money

Sarah Palin's bid to sue to The New York Times for libel has once again failed after a judge rejected her request for a new case, saying she failed to produce "even a speck" of evidence to prove actual malice. According to the Associated Press, Ms Palin, a former Republican vice presidential candidate and former governor of Alaska, was trying to bring a new libel lawsuit against the Times after her first attempt to sue the paper failed. When a public figure sues someone for defamation, the plaintiff must show that the defendant engaged in "actual malice" — an...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO