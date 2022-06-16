ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Local Officials Make Promises on Gun Safety

By Lina Fisher
Austin Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Pro Tem Alison Alter, County Judge Andy Brown, and others look to stem gun violence. On June 8, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter and County Judge Andy Brown spearheaded a gun violence prevention town hall at David Chapel in East Austin, where public safety officials and advocates from Texas Gun...

www.austinchronicle.com

Comments / 1

 

fox7austin.com

Controversial license plate readers could return in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Controversial license plate readers could be coming back to Austin streets. The city cut the investigative tool two years ago during that budget cycle. The Austin Police Department has been advocating for a reinstatement of the license plate readers. APD is asking Austin City Council to use...
AUSTIN, TX
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott, DPS, TxDMV announce nation’s first statewide Driving with Disability Program

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Driving with Disability (DWD) Program, which provides an opportunity for law enforcement personnel to interact more appropriately and successfully with Texans who may have a communication challenge. This first-in-the-nation program is a statewide collaborative effort between the Governor’s Committee on...
TEXAS STATE
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX
Politics
Austin Chronicle

Opinion: Mental Illness Does Not Cause Mass Shootings. Mass Shootings Cause Mental Illness.

You said, "Anybody who shoots somebody else has a mental health challenge. Period." As mental health professionals in Austin, we are outraged that you blamed the shooter's mental health for the massacre of 21 people. According to a National Library of Medicine study, people with mental illness are more likely to be a victim of violent crime than the perpetrator. Your statement further stigmatizes mental illness.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Lakeway family lawyers up after Lake Travis ISD Police investigation

A 16-year-old Lake Travis ISD High School student is left with a broken jaw after being choked unconscious by a 18-year-old student, according to LTISD records. The LTISD Police Department closed the case with no actions against the 18-year-old, and pursued three separate criminal charges against the 16-year-old victim for unrelated incidents. The family and attorney of the 16-year-old raised questions and concerns about how the LTISD Police Department is operating in its first year since being established. Now, LTISD administration told KXAN it has agreed to a third-party independent investigation to ensure an objective and thorough review of these incidents.
LAKEWAY, TX
KVUE

Man wanted for allegedly stabbing, killing person on CapMetro bus arrested

AUSTIN, Texas — A man wanted for allegedly stabbing a person to death on a Capital Metro bus was arrested on Friday afternoon. Joshua Anthony Trevino, 17, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals-led Task Force in the 2500 block of New York Drive in Austin, officials said. The Austin Police Department (APD) requested the assistance of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday to find and arrested Trevino.
AUSTIN, TX

