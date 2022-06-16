ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AOC claims NYC Council Leader is "punishing kids" to strike back at progressives

By Julia Conley
 3 days ago

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qpvhk_0gCTzhiK00

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram late Tuesday to denounce what she called "dirty politics" exemplified by New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, accusing the local leader of locking several progressive councilors out of funding that would have benefited their constituents.

The New York Democrat explained how six progressive city councilmembers—Tiffany Cabán, Kristin Richardson Jordan, Alexa Avilés, Sandy Nurse, Chi Ossé, and Charles Barron—were the only dissenters on Monday as the council passed a city budget which had "absolutely unconscionable cuts to education [and] housing services" while boosting funding for "really severe expansions in surveillance technology" and keeping the New York City Police Department's $11 billion budget in place.

Just before the 44-6 vote passing the $101 billion budget weeks ahead of the city's deadline and as disagreements over funding were still ongoing, budget documents showed that seven councilmembers—including the six who objected to the spending plan—were being locked out of the Speaker's Initiative to Address Citywide Needs.

The $41.6 million program contains discretionary funds which Adams can give out to members to spend on projects in their neighborhoods.

All members will still receive $400,000 in discretionary funds from the newly-passed city budget.

But in Cabán's case, the exclusion from the speaker's initiative means a vital children's center in Astoria, the Variety Boys & Girls Club, will lose $150,000 it needs to continue serving thousands of children in the neighborhood.

"This is just a very harsh cut," CEO Costa Constantinides told Patch. "This definitely is a setback for us to carry out our mission."

Ocasio-Cortez called the lockout and funding cut "an incredibly inappropriate line to get crossed," considering children will be impacted by Adams' decision.

"There are some things in politics that are fair game," said the congresswoman on Instagram. "You may really want to be named to a committee, you may really want a certain one of your bills to come to the floor, and if you really make leadership angry, they will say no. And that's a personal cost."

"But who defunds after-school programming for underprivileged kids in public housing to score a political point?" she continued.

Adams denied to City & State that the decision to allocate funds from the speaker's initiative was "about any single council member," but Barron, who represents parts of Brooklyn including East New York, called the speaker an "insecure" leader who is "working against the people."

"Alexa, Kristin, all of us, we represent hundreds of thousands of people," Barron told City & State. "She's not punishing us, she's punishing the people."

Barron, Cabán, and the other dissenters objected to $215 million in cuts to public schools and the budget's failure to devote 1% of city spending to parks, rent relief, and affordable housing.

"Yesterday, I had principals calling me telling me that they had teachers crying because of a $1 million dollar cut their school was getting," said Ossé. "I can't live with that."

Avilés noted that the city brought in high tax revenue this year and still has unspent federal stimulus funds.

"It is unconscionable to cut school budgets right now while we sit on unspent federal funds," Avilés told the Brooklyn Paper. "How we spend money matters."

Ocasio-Cortez expressed solidarity with the members who voted against the budget.

"Here's where the hope lies," she said in her Instagram video. "At the end of the day there were several extremely courageous councilmembers, almost all of whom we supported for election. I want to thank them because that kind of environment, having been in it myself, is not easy."

Punitive actions like the one Ocasio-Cortez and others accused Adams of happen "everywhere," said the congresswoman. "It happens on your city council whether you're a Democrat or a Republican."

While it can be difficult for councilmembers to fight against hostility from leadership without attracting more negative attention, added Ocasio-Cortez, "I'm gonna say, as the congresswoman for Astoria, do not mess with our kids, period."

She also called on her supporters to help raise funds for Variety Boys & Girls Club to help bridge the center's funding gap.

Comments / 19

Robert Short
3d ago

Hey you voted NO for protection for the Supreme Court, they voted the way they wanted. And when are you gonna put a bill together and get it passed, all you do is run your mouth

Reply(1)
12
samuel gezaye
3d ago

AOC or whatever they may call her, I just wanted to remind her that, she never voted for the President doing the 2020 election, that being said, we don't need her support or her like for the President.

Reply
8
hummmmm
3d ago

AOC has always only been concerned about her own agenda. She has never given a rats 🐀 rear about the public.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
queenseagle.com

Queens lawmaker faces potential punishment for anti-LGBTQ+ remarks

A Queens City Councilmember may be facing sanctions after she went on an online screed, vowing to withhold funding from schools that host drag queen events last week. Councilmember Vickie Paladino provoked widespread condemnation from her comments made in response to a New York Post story that said that $200,000 of taxpayer money was spent by the city last year on performances by the group Drag Queen Story Hour NYC, a nonprofit that aims to teach children “about gender diversity and all forms of difference to build empathy and give kids the confidence to express themselves.”
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

S.I. Republicans join NYC progressives to call for property tax reform

CITY HALL — They say politics make strange bedfellows, and on Thursday, a decades-old problem brought together New York City politicians from across the political spectrum. City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) and City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) joined City Comptroller Brad Lander and a host of other city Democrats to push for changes to the city’s inequitable property tax system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkcitynews.net

Not illegal to cage elephant, says New York judge

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a closely watched case that sought to apply human rights to animals, New York's top court ruled 5-2 that Happy the elephant cannot be considered a person being illegally confined in the Bronx Zoo. The decision affirms a lower court ruling and means Happy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
City
Astoria, NY
New York City, NY
Government
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rudy Giuliani Campaigns for Son Andrew in State Governor Race

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is campaigning for his son Andrew who is a Republican candidate for State Governor. While Andrew was not in attendance at Rec Park in Binghamton, Rudy is showing support for his son in his run for governor. Giuliani spoke on the current state of politics in New York and his son's plans to help fix crime in the state.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Ballotpedia News

New York court overturns state Assembly map for 2024; rules existing boundaries be used for this year’s elections

An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 10 that the state’s Assembly district boundaries adopted in February 2022 were invalid but should still be used for the 2022 legislative elections. The appellate division ruling determined that the Assembly district map was enacted in violation of the state’s constitutional redistricting process and that a New York City-based state trial court should oversee new boundaries for the 2024 elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barron
Person
Adrienne Adams
stljewishlight.org

New Jersey town agrees to repeal ordinance allegedly aimed at keeping out yeshivas

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The township of Jackson, New Jersey settled a federal Justice Department lawsuit alleging that a 2017 ordinance banning dormitories sought to keep out yeshivas. Under the consent order announced Wednesday, the township must replace the 2017 ordinance with one that allows “religious elementary and secondary schools,...
JACKSON, NJ
PIX11

LGBTQ social services expand in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced on Friday an investment of nearly $6.7 million to provide new and expanded services for the LGBTQ community. Alongside his Office of Equity’s Unity Project, the New York City Department of Youth & Community Development and nonprofit Destination Tomorrow, Adams said the funding will be used to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Councilman Merante’s Ignorant Comments

The 5th Annual Yonkers Pride Festival took place last weekend in downtown Yonkers. Congratulations to Steve Cruz and those involved for a wonderful, fun event. One Yonkers City Councilman, Anthony Merante’s comments before the event were not only ignorant but should be considered insulting to every Yonkers resident. Councilman...
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gothamist.com

Can NY’s plan to convert hotels into affordable housing help alleviate homelessness? Some hope it will.

A year ago, Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers set aside $100 million to encourage real estate developers to take New York City's vacant and underutilized hotels that were struggling due to a lack of guests during the pandemic and turn them into permanent housing for the homeless and low-income residents. Not one hotel has been converted under the program so far.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

Bill Being Introduced To Make Gun Seizure Stats Public In NYC

A bill is expected to be introduced in the New York City council Thursday that requires more public details on illegal gun seizures in New York City. Councilman Shaun Abreu’s bill will require the NYPD to make gun seizure data public. Abreu says that includes location and if the gun was used in a crime. Also, information on dealers and out of state trafficking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
