Austin, TX

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

By Derek Udensi
Austin Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Washington Carver Museum & Cultural Center, Sunday 19. The free third edition of the Juneteenth celebration Stay Black & Live culminates with a stacked event combining great local Black musical talent and Black-owned food trucks. Stay Black & Live started as a livestream founded in 2020 as a result of...

www.austinchronicle.com

klbjfm.com

Anjelah Johnson visits The Mothership!

Anjelah Johnson, stopped by to catch up with the guys this morning! It was her most recent stop in a career that has taken her from gigs cheerleading for the Oakland Raiders, spokes-modeling for Taco Cabana, and headlining theaters and comedy clubs across the country! Anjelah’s second Austin show this week is Sunday night (6/19) at ACL Moody Theater! Comedy is great, Girl, but can you hook us up with some coupons for that Beef Fajita Combo! Listen to the complete interview right here!
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Farmshare Austin hosts 'Tomato You-Pick'

Farmshare Austin is a 10-acre organic farm where you can pick tomatoes with help from Farmshare farmers and students! Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow tells us more.
AUSTIN, TX
Thrillist

9 Essential Soul Food Specialists in Austin

The term “soul food” didn’t come about until the 1960s, but Black Southern cuisine has been filling stomachs and warming hearts since long before that. While it is generally agreed that not all Southern food is soul food, all soul food is Southern. But, sadly, for us in Austin, we’ve been losing a lot of the longtime stalwarts of Black comfort food. In the time we started putting together this list, two of our old-time favorites, Sassy's Vegetarian Soul FOOD and Country Boyz Fixins (still offering catering) had to shutter their Austin doors. So, with Emancipation Day right around the corner, we especially want to highlight some of our favorite spots that serve world-class sweet potato biscuits, peach cobblers, skillet cornbread, collard greens, and more.
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Austin Trampoline Parks – Best Indoor Jumping Places for Kids and Adults!

Trampoline parks were among the decade’s most unique leisure attractions. They offer a playful atmosphere where people can defy the laws of physics and have a good time hurling themselves around. It consists of a large room filled wall to wall with trampolines. On the weekend, you may get rid of your boredom and have some fantastic refreshments by visiting some of the best Trampoline Parks in Austin Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

San Marcos holding fireworks show, children's costume contest for July 4

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The City of San Marcos is holding the 42nd annual SummerFest on Monday, July 4. SummerFest fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. The city says the best view of the show includes parking location at the San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, San Marcos City Hall and Bobcat Stadium.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

Check out these Austin area Juneteenth events!

This weekend is Juneteenth and there are celebrations all around central Texas! Juneteenth commemorates news of the abolition of slavery reaching finally those who were enslaved in Texas. In 1863 President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, but news was slow to travel and didn't reach many in Texas until June 19th, 1865. Fast forward to now, where today, President Biden signs a bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

$5 Fridays At Jester King

Head to Jester King Brewery on Fridays from 3-6 p.m. to enjoy any cocktail for $5! This special is only available at their Pasture Bar. For those who haven’t been yet, Jester King is a brewery, kitchen, farm, and event hall on a beautiful 165-acre ranch in Austin. It’s always a good time and an ideal place to happily waste several hours.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

The Pitch is Austin FC’s Perfect Next-Door Neighbor

Fútbol fans are invited to enjoy the entertainment destination that features four restaurants, two bars and soon-to-come pickleball courts. Austin’s newest outdoor “it” spot has arrived. The concept is beyond anything we’ve seen before, and between the grassy areas to lounge, the multi-acre pond, and the delicious food, there’s no doubt why The Pitch is getting all the buzz. And of course, all the Verde pride!
AUSTIN, TX
golfcourseindustry.com

Texas resort begins construction of four new holes

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa, located on 405 acres of Texas landscape lining the Colorado River outside of Austin and near the city of Bastrop, announced a redesign to its Wolfdancer Golf Club championship course. The renovation, expected to be completed in fall 2022, will transform the layout of the course with four new holes that flow across rolling tree-lined terrain and undulating hills.
BASTROP, TX
tribeza.com

8 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth in Austin

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day federal troops came to Galveston to take control of Texas and ensure that all slaves were freed. The day came more than two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and more than one month after the end of the Civil War. Recognized as the day that slavery effectively ended in the U.S., Texas was the first state to commemorate Juneteenth as a state holiday, starting in 1979. Now memorialized as a federal holiday, many events will be held across Austin to celebrate the significance of the historic date.
AUSTIN, TX

