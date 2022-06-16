ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Charlotte Is a Future Soccer 'Star' Says William: 'Really Good in Goal'

By James Crawford-Smith
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Prince William spoke about his children's soccer playing prowess during a visit with the England women's football team ahead of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022...

Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was impressed by Kate Middleton’s adoration for Prince William despite royal status: author

Queen Elizabeth has always been in full support of Prince William and Kate Middleton as the future of the British monarchy. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
The Independent

Prince Harry will need to return to royal family to take ‘pressure’ off Kate and William, expert says

Prince Harry may need to “return to the royal family” to “take pressure” off the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, a royal expert has claimed.Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor-the Truth and the Turmoil, said the current form of the monarchy is “looking a bit skeletal” as it wasn’t meant to “lose Andrew and Harry”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and moved to California in the US to pursue other projects.They briefly returned to the UK last weekend with their children, Archie, three,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Boris Johnson
Page Six

Princess Charlotte hilariously scolds Prince Louis during Jubilee Pageant

Being a big sister is her crowning glory. Princess Charlotte, 7, was seen scolding her younger brother Prince Louis, 4, during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday – after their mom, Kate Middleton, struggled to get the little royal to behave. A now-viral video from the event shows Louis putting his fist in his mouth before Charlotte yanks his hand down away from his face. She then appears to scold him before turning to properly sit in her seat. Unfortunately, the nudge from his sister did little to hold Louis back, as he swiftly returned to making hand gestures...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Middleton takes break from Louis’ antics to comfort niece Mia at Jubilee

Kate Middleton sweetly showed off her aunt skills while watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant parade on Sunday. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, may have been seated next to her son Prince Louis, for the majority of the event, but Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia briefly took the 4-year-old’s seat when he moved. Sitting between Middleton and Princess Charlotte, the 8-year-old appeared tired. She leaned on her aunt’s shoulder before putting her head down. Middleton spoke to her niece before adjusting Mia’s headband and stroking her arm comfortingly. Charlotte, for her part, rubbed her cousin’s back. Mia later experienced a change of heart, adorably rocking out to...
CELEBRITIES
People

Prince Charles' 'Utterly Charming' Moment with Prince Louis Showed His Sweet Side as a Grandpa

Prince Charles' sweet bond with his grandson Prince Louis was on full display during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month. At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5, 4-year-old Prince Louis went viral for his adorable antics, from making faces at mom Kate Middleton to excitedly dancing around while watching the parade pass by in front of Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
#Princess Charlotte#Football Association#Chelsea#British#Hillsborough
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton's romantic looks of love at Trooping the Colour

The Queen is normally joined by the royal family to celebrate her official birthday, Trooping the Colour, on the second Saturday of June every year. However, due to the pandemic, the ceremony had to be drastically pared down in the last couple of years. This year, though, as the monarch prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, Thursday's event should be one to remember.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Royals
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all smiles as they attend sizzling Royal Ascot

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles when they arrived at Royal Ascot as temperatures sizzled.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received a cheer, which they acknowledged with a wave, when crowds in the parade ring caught a glimpse of the royal couple.The Cambridges arrived in the traditional carriage procession leading the group of royal guests but again the Queen was missing from the famous racecourse.In the following carriage was Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, who attended a number of events with the Queen’s grandson over the...
U.K.
People

Meghan Markle Supports Prince Harry From the Sidelines at a Polo Game in Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle is Prince Harry's biggest cheerleader!. The Duchess of Sussex supported her husband as he played a polo game with the Los Padres team in California. Markle, 40, wore a light blue denim shirt and shorts ensemble as she joined Prince Harry, 37, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. She paired the outfit with flat Grecian-style leather sandals and a pair of sunglasses.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Page Six

Prince William, Kate Middleton and kids moving out of London

Prince William and Kate Middleton are making the full-time move from London to Windsor. The future king and his wife are taking their three little ones, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 8, and naughty Prince Louis, 4, to live closer to Queen Elizabeth II in the town located in Berkshire, England. As Page Six exclusively reported in March, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had been looking at schools in Berkshire. They have now found one for all three kids, we’re told. The US Sun reported that the family will occupy Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, but that is unconfirmed. The property...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meet Princess Diana’s Family: 15 Photos of the Spencer Siblings, Kids, & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Despite her tragic passing in the summer of 1997, Princess Diana’s legacy has lived on for generations. Born Diana Frances Spencer, the late Princess of Wales lives on not only in her grown royal sons Prince William and Prince Harry (and her grandchildren George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie, and Lilibet), but in the growing Spencer family in the UK — with sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother Charles Spencer, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews to boot. Diana’s descendants keep her memory alive both in the subtle way her genes pop up in young relatives (nieces Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia recently showed off their Diana-esque patrician good looks at Cannes) and in the humanitarian and family-focused work they carry on in her memory.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
tatler.com

And they’re off: the best dressed attendees at Royal Ascot so far

This week marked the return of Royal Ascot, and with it came a quintessentially British affair of fabulous fashion. True to form, royalty rubbed shoulders with the style elite for a celebration of sartorial elegance on the sidelines of the racetrack. On day one, Princess Beatrice arrived on the arm...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

