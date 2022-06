I was a preschool teacher for 11 years and I can tell you that you parents rely on the expertise of teachers for many things. Teachers are trained to educate children. They become therapists for parents as well. With every child being unique, a teacher’s experience in dealing with a multitude of issues, whether it’s behavioral or developmental, at home or school, they are always learning and using their experiences to help the next child in any way they can.

GREENACRES, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO