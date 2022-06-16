ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upended: How Medical Debt Changed Their Lives

By Noam N. Levey
Cover picture for the articleSome lost their homes. Some emptied their retirement accounts. Some struggled to feed and clothe their families. Medical debt now touches more than 100 million people in America, as the U.S. health care system pushes patients into debt on a mass scale. Debtors are from all walks of life and all...

CBS News

"We didn't have any hope left": Medical debt crippling U.S. families

Greeley, Colorado — Jim and Cindy Powers' medical debt struggles began in 2004, when Cindy required emergency surgery to repair a life-threatening abdominal obstruction. In the hospital, she says, she contracted MRSA, a potentially deadly bacterial infection. That led to 18 more surgeries over a span of five years.
In light of the news that the Biden administration is debating student loan forgiveness, I'd like to tell you a bit about my college debt experience. Sitting in the financial aid workshop during college orientation at Northeastern University at 18-years-old, I was the only one paying attention. It's not that I was particularly studious, I just didn't have anyone to talk to and no phone to fiddle with. I had ended up at Northeastern because they offered me a half scholarship, and they had a study abroad relationship with the American University of Paris (AUP), my dream school that I declined to attend after an admissions officer gave me her frank assessment: An undergraduate degree from anywhere was not worth the amount of debt I'd have to take out in order to graduate from AUP. She recommended checking out her school's sister schools, which is how I ended up at Northeastern.
In 2001, Karen Herrera of Minnesota took advice from a Sallie Mae representative to consolidate her student loan debt with her husband's. They both worked in the public sector, but due to their type of loans, they did not qualify for public service forgiveness. Herrera lost her job in 2009 due to the economic recession, and though the couple filed for bankruptcy, their student loan debts remained.
The majority of people have medical bills reported on their credit reports. Seeing how many medical accounts can pile up on your credit report can be devastating. One of the main reasons why low-income consumers have bad credit scores is due to having medical bills in collection on their credit profiles. Some hospitals will report procedures that cost less than $20 bucks on your credit report, just to make a statement. Medical bills that are in collections on your credit profile are very destructive to your credit journey. It is always best to settle a medical debt before it hits collections. If it so happens to get there before you realize it, hurry and negotiate a good price to settle that debt.
Are you in debt because of a medical or dental bill? Has paying off health care debts forced you make other sacrifices? Have you been pursued by debt collectors for a medical bill? We want to hear about it. NPR and KHN are conducting an in-depth investigation of medical debt...
Earnest is an online lender offering private student loans to college and graduate students, as well as student loan refinancing. The company was founded in 2013. Borrowers can choose their own loan terms to fund up to the full cost of their education. BBB RatingA. year established2013. customer service rating.
Older Americans are sacrificing basic necessities to afford costly health services, according to a survey that shows how many elderly people cut personal expenses to take care of medical needs. Out-of-pocket health costs for elders in the US rose 41% from 2009 to 2019, according to findings from analytics firm...
