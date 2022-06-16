The One Surprising Supplement That’s Actually Slowing Your Weight Loss, According To A Doctor

Shutterstock

There’s such a wide variety of supplements to choose from. Some are great for promoting hair growth, while others seem to be the answer to healthy, clear skin. Oftentimes, taking a daily supplement is a fantastic way to make up for any nutrients you aren’t getting enough of in your diet. Certain ones are even known for their metabolism-boosting benefits. But one thing you may not have considered is the fact that some supplements can actually have an adverse effect on your body and lead to weight gain. That’s right: just as with anything else you put into your body, there are good sides and bad sides to all supplements. This is especially true when it comes to one in particular: caffeine pills.

To learn more about how caffeine pills could be slowing your weight loss, we spoke to Doctor Susan Blake, MD of National TASC. Dr. Blake told us that caffeine may increase your cravings and spike your cortisol levels, ultimately ending in weight gain.

Caffeine Supplements And Weight Gain

If you love a good caffeine boost but don't prefer drinking coffee in the morning, you may opt for caffeine supplements to get the same affect. In addition to providing energy and alertness, some people find caffeine to be an appetite suppressor, which is why it's all the more surprising that Blake says it may actually lead to weight gain in the long run. Who knew?!

Research suggests that regularly consuming caffeine can increase cravings, which can make weight loss difficult. "Caffeine is a stimulant that can affect your body's metabolism and cause you to consume more calories than you would if you were not consuming the caffeine," Blake explains. One major reason for this is the fact that the stimulant blocks your adenosine receptors. This is the reason caffeine allows you to feel more awake and alert, but here's the catch: it can also change the way to taste sweet foods, which could increase your cravings. So next time you find yourself with a hankering for a sugary pastry alongside your morning coffee (or caffeine pill), you'll know why!

Additionally, caffeine can inflate your cortisol levels—especially if you already lead a stressful life. Cortisol is a steroid hormone that regulates your body's stress response. When your cortisol levels are too high, though, it can lead to cravings for sweet or fatty foods and impact your metabolism negatively. Yikes!

Of course, we're not saying you have to cut out caffeine for good if you want to lose weight. Frankly, we wouldn't wish that upon our worst enemy. However, if you're finding it difficult to shed some pounds and you can't figure out why, you may want to keep this tidbit in mind. Pay attention to how caffeine pills could be affecting your cravings, and consider lowering your intake over time. Sometimes the best option for more energy is just a good night's sleep!