FHP officials, advocates warn motorists in wake of rising deaths on SWFL roads

Deaths on Collier County roads are bucking a national trend, while Lee County deaths fall in line with a rise, the Florida Highway Patrol reports.

In 2021, Lee County recorded its highest number of motorists slain since 2018. In contrast, Collier County recorded 41 deaths last year, reaching its lowest for the same timeframe.

So far, at least six have lost their lives on Lee County roads, with 15 reported in Collier County.

Deaths in Collier County have been in decline since 2019, according to data collected by the Florida Highway Patrol.

However, Florida Highway Patrol officials say motorist deaths remain one of their biggest concerns in the wake of a growing population across Southwest Florida.

"A lot of our roadways ... Trying to keep up with this pace of growth is under construction," said Lt. Greg Bueno, spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol in Southwest Florida. "And what that requires us to do as drivers in the state of Florida, or if you're visiting Florida, is to drive responsibly."

Bueno said there are several contributing factors motorists should keep in mind.

"That means putting our phones down ... Driving sober ... Driving well-rested ... Wearing your seatbelt ... Having patience ... Checking your tires," Bueno said, adding that "all these things are so important for our daily commutes."

When pedestrians and bicyclists factor into the equation, Bueno says it requires motorists to be "on their A-game."

"When we begin to make mistakes, or we develop bad habits, or we have [a] lack of patience ... All that is doing is increasing the probability that something bad is going to happen," Bueno said.

He said bad decisions happen frequently.

Covid connection

Bueno added that the pandemic could've played in a role in changing our habits.

"If you're staying up until 2 a.m. and waking up at 6 a.m. to go to work, you're burning the candle at both ends," Bueno said. "You're gonna be sleepy potentially behind the wheel. One of these times potentially something bad can happen as you're dozing off."

He emphasizes that bad habits could catch up to motorists, leading them to pay the ultimate price.

"That's what we're trying to reinforce, is mitigating those bad choices and making good choices, because that's how you protect yourself," Bueno said.

Bueno says it may take community leaders to advocate for safe driving habits.

"That's how you protect your loved ones, by having dinner-table conversations about the importance of safe driving habits," Bueno said. "If we do that as leaders in our community ... Our parents and family do that as leaders in their own households ... Our businesses take a proactive approach with emphasizing driving safety ... That's how we make a difference."

Bueno says that the Florida Highway Patrol is part proactive and part reactive.

"The more accidents and the more crashes we investigate, obviously, puts us in that reactive tier, which takes us away from being proactive," Bueno said. "It makes it difficult on law enforcement because now we can't allocate our resources to try to be preventative."

Bueno says aggressiveness and inattentiveness lead to crashes.

Beyond deaths

But he emphasizes there's more to the statistics beyond deaths.

"We focus on the death rate, which unfortunately there's 3,700 last year in the state of Florida," Bueno said. "But there are 1,000s upon 1,000s and 1,000s more of property damage, injuries and loss of work. People work hard for their cars and keep them in nice working condition, and all of that monetary loss that goes with it."

In 2021, Florida recorded 3,739 fatalities on state roads. That's increased from 3,332 and 3.185 in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Florida Highway Patrol officials were unable to provide a rough estimate on costs.

Nationally, an early estimate released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows the highest number of road deaths in 16 years. Lee County is on pace to top last year's rate, with at least 57 deaths so far this year, compared to 45 at this time last year.

The national estimate accounts for an estimated 42,915 deaths linked to motor vehicle crashes last year.

The finalized statistics will be released this fall.

Impaired driving

Larry Coggins, regional executive director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Florida and Puerto Rico, has seen the lasting impact a drunken driving-related crash can have on victims and their loved ones alike.

Coggins worked with the Florida Highway Patrol for 15 years in the Tampa area, later putting in 10 years toward the Florida Department of Transportation.

"Logic goes out the window when you become impaired," he said.

Coggins also says relaxed measures in place during the pandemic could be to blame for the spikes in numbers nationally.

"Impaired driving crashes, injuries and deaths continue to go on the rise," Coggins said. "Regardless of the pandemic or not, people who drink and don't plan on how to get home are going to do what they do and continue to drive impaired, unfortunately."

Coggins said although there were fewer drivers on the road during the pandemic, and with that less crashes overall, one particular trend didn't follow suit.

"People who drink ... People who self-medicate during the pandemic, whether it's loneliness, depression, alcoholism ... They continue to drink and drive, regardless of what's going on in the world," Coggins said. "And that was extremely frustrating because we were hopeful that with less people on the road, there would be less vehicle crashes associated to impaired driving."

Coggins said that while there was a decrease in fatalities, overall miles driven and traffic on the roads, crashes linked to alcohol and drugs maintained their numbers and have increased since.

"It doesn't matter where somebody gets their alcohol or their drugs ... Whether they're illegal or prescribed drugs and medications," Coggins said. "You simply can't drive impaired anywhere in the nation. This is a public health epidemic, unlike no other."

To curb the statewide and national uptick in impaired driving numbers, Coggins said MADD provides a variety of educational programs locally.

They include DUI prevention programs for high schools and colleges, as well as community events.

"It affects everybody," Coggins said. "Anybody who gets behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs ... Illegal or prescribed medication ... Becomes an impaired driver and puts everyone of us in jeopardy at any moment."

He says there's an "extremely simple solution to an extremely deadly consequence."

"It is up to every one of us to help each and every one of us get home safely," Coggins said. "This is a violent crime, it's a public health epidemic and it can strike at any moment."

One-third of all traffic-related deaths in Florida are linked to impaired driving, a statistic that repeated this year, Coggins said.

That translates to more than 1,000 motorists killed by impaired driving every year statewide.

"If we could just reduce and eliminate impaired driving, we could drive these numbers down incredibly," Coggins said. "I have arrested drunk drivers and I've knocked on the door hundreds of times to tell somebody that a loved one's not coming home because of an impaired driver."

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran .

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FHP officials, advocates warn motorists in wake of rising deaths on SWFL roads