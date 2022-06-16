ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Leisure Services schedules forums on future of West Broad Farmers Market

 3 days ago
West Broad Farmers Market

Four public input sessions on plans for the West Broad Farmers Market are scheduled over the next week: two will take place Saturday, one from 11 til 2 at the Market on West Broad Street and another from 5 til 9 at the Holland Sports Complex on Vincent Drive in Athens. Others are set for next Thursday and Saturday the 25th at Memorial Park and during AthFest.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host public input sessions regarding the SPLOST 2020 funded Memorial Park improvements. The sessions are planned for:

• Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at West Broad Farmers Market

• Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 5 – 9 p.m. at “19th is the New 4th” event at Holland Youth Sports Complex

• Thursday, June 23, 2022 - 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Picnic Shelter #2

• Saturday, June 25, 2022 - 10 - 11:30 a.m. at AthFest

Each meeting is drop-in and staff will be available to discuss the proposed elements of the project.

For more information, please call 706-613-3800, or complete an online survey.

