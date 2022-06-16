Leisure Services schedules forums on future of West Broad Farmers Market

West Broad Farmers Market

Four public input sessions on plans for the West Broad Farmers Market are scheduled over the next week: two will take place Saturday, one from 11 til 2 at the Market on West Broad Street and another from 5 til 9 at the Holland Sports Complex on Vincent Drive in Athens. Others are set for next Thursday and Saturday the 25th at Memorial Park and during AthFest.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department will host public input sessions regarding the SPLOST 2020 funded Memorial Park improvements. The sessions are planned for:

• Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at West Broad Farmers Market

• Saturday, June 18, 2022 – 5 – 9 p.m. at “19th is the New 4th” event at Holland Youth Sports Complex

• Thursday, June 23, 2022 - 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Picnic Shelter #2

• Saturday, June 25, 2022 - 10 - 11:30 a.m. at AthFest

Each meeting is drop-in and staff will be available to discuss the proposed elements of the project.

For more information, please call 706-613-3800, or complete an online survey.

