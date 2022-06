Caleb Coscarart pitched the Yakima Pepsi Beetles to third place in the Garretson Memorial Wood Bat tournament on Sunday at Parker Faller Field. With a 10-strikeout performance, Coscarart scattered five singles over seven innings and led the Beetles to a 2-0 victory over the Washington Baseball Academy of Seattle in the final for third and fourth place.

