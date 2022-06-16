Olivia Ponton: 5 things to know about the TikTok and Instagram influencer

Call her what you want: A star, a celebrity or an “influencer.”

Whatever term you use, there’s no denying that Olivia Ponton is a big deal on social media.

The Naples native has racked up 3.5 million followers on Instagram and 7.8 million on TikTok . Plus she’s a successful model who recently landed her highest-profile magazine gig ever: Posing in May's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Sometimes Ponton sings along to pop songs in her social-media posts. Sometimes she offers messages of self-empowerment, self-love and being “beautiful and confident.” Sometimes she dances or works out while posing with merchandise like Marc Jacobs Fragrances or fitness drink Celsius Arctic Vibe .

Her No. 1 goal, she says, is to inspire people and be a beacon of joy on social media.

“Social media is flush with negativity, and people see a lot of negative comments about themselves,” she says. “I always want people to be able to look at my account and just get pure happiness from it.”

Here are five more things to know about the social-media star:

Olivia Ponton got her start in Naples, Florida

Ponton — who now lives in New York City — says she was bored during the pandemic and started posting TikTok videos in 2020. She began with workout videos and what she calls her “cute beach content.”

“One thing led to the other, and all of the sudden I found myself with this beautiful audience that I have,” she says. “I guess people loved it, honestly.”

Ponton sees her influencer stardom as an extension of something she already loved doing anyway.

“I’ve always been a fan of social media,” she says. “I always spent a lot of time on it. My dad used to get mad at me for spending almost a little too much time on it.”

She's made a lot of money from social media and modeling

The 20-year-old is so successful, she recently bought a New York City apartment for a reported $1.25 million.

How much is Ponton worth, exactly? Some web sources say it's about $1 million, but Ponton says she really doesn’t know.

“No idea,” she says. “I’m not really looking at the money perspective.

“At the end of the day, everybody wants to be comfortable. But, honestly, working with brands that I actually enjoy and being able to be part of such a family with a lot of different fans just means more than anything.”

Her Naples parents — both teachers — had wanted her to go to college. But they say they're proud of their daughter and everything she’s accomplished in just two years.

Still, her mom Diane Ponton says she never could’ve predicted her daughter would become a social-media celebrity and actually make a good living off her videos and posts.

“Who could’ve?” she says.

Ponton knew she wanted to be a model

She was 13 when she decided she wanted to be a Victoria's Secret model.

Ponton's mom laughed at her when she told her that, she says. But she gets it.

“Keep in mind, I was maybe 5 (feet) 4 (inches) at the time,” she says (she's now 5 feet, 9 inches). “It was very, very unrealistic for me.”

Still, she never gave up on that dream — even while cheerleading and running track for Naples High — and she eventually signed with top-shelf modeling agency Wilhelmina Models in New York City (she declined to answer whether she’s still with that company).

Ponton has since modeled and worked with brands such as SKIMS , L’Agence , Juicy Couture , Frankie’s Bikinis , Beach Riot and Ralph Lauren .

“I’m so utterly grateful and blessed,” she says. “I get very empowered with modeling. Being in front of a camera is something that I just absolutely adore. It makes me very genuinely happy.”

Sports Illustrated is a big deal for Ponton

She's been featured in magazines before, but Ponton calls Sports Illustrated her highest-profile appearance yet. She appears both online and in print as a 2022 SI Swimsuit Rookie, posing in various swimsuits on the beaches and streets of Montenegro.

“It was such a dream, such an incredible dream,” she says about that photo shoot. “I was a little nervous. I definitely was scared the entire time.

“But at the end of the day, I just remember looking back at the past 24 hours and I was just like, ‘This is not real.’”

How do her parents feel about seeing their daughter in a sexy swimsuit spread? Well, it’s not like they’ve never seen her in a swimsuit before.

“She’s been going to the beach since she was a baby,” says her mom, the chief learning officer for nonprofit education center Grace Place for Children and Families. “She’s grown up in a bathing suit. … From the moment she got home, she put on the bathing suit and she was either at the beach or in the pool."

That's why the swimsuit issue is such a perfect fit, she adds. "It’s just really fitting that that’s where her first big magazine would be.”

What’s Olivia Ponton’s secret?

Lots of people try to become social-media influencers, but only a few make it to the level Ponton has reached. So what made Ponton different?

Her mom has thought about that a lot but hasn’t come up with a definitive answer.

“That’s a really good question,” she says. “I don’t know. That’s, like, the million-dollar question.”

She has her theories, though, including luck, talent, hard work and perseverance. Then, of course, there’s Ponton’s larger-than-life personality: Bubbly and joyful and full of positive energy.

That’s who she is, both on and off camera, her mom says.

“She’s always had a big personality…” Diane Ponton says. “She lives life and she really has a passion for wanting to make an influence and help people.”

Ponton thinks her success came from the pandemic and posting the right content at the right time. People were stuck inside during lockdowns, she says, and she offered them a jolt of positivity and also videos showing Naples' gorgeous beaches (the beauty of those beaches, she thinks, also attracted people to her posts)

“I did a bunch of workout videos, beach-style videos," she says. "And I think it just — honestly, a lot of people followed me for, like, a little bit of joy that I was able to bring them.”

