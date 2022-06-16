ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Former VP Pence, Gov. DeWine discuss Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Vice President Mike Pence joined Gov. Mike DeWine in Cincinnati Thursday for a roundtable discussion with members of Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry. The discussion was hosted by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program about the priority...

Related
Fox 19

Indiana gas tax set to reach record high in July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA and AP) - Drivers looking to pinch a few pennies will want to fill up in the waning days of June and not after the turn of the calendar to July. That’s when the Indiana gas tax will climb to 61 cents, state officials said on Monday.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 19

P.G. Sittenfeld Trial: What to expect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld’s trial begins this week, 19 months after he was arrested on multiple corruption charges. Sittenfeld, 37, a Democrat who served on council for a decade, was indicted on two counts each of honest services wire fraud, bribery, and attempted extortion by a government official in Nov. 2020.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Where will you bet? Possible sites for Ohio’s retail sportsbooks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Come Jan. 1, 2023, sports gambling will officially become legal in Ohio. When the date finally gets here, where will southwest Ohioans be able to place their bets? Well, if you want convenience, where you live will be a factor. Under Ohio’s sports betting bill, the number...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Kroger adding EV charging stations as part of sustainability push

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger is adding electric vehicle charging stations to its stores across the nation. The Cincinnati-based grocery giant is adding hundreds of EV charging stations to stores in select markets. The stations result from a collaboration with Blink, Electrify America, EVgo, Tesla and Volta. Ohio and Kentucky are...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Beech Acres #TakeAChance event at Washington Park

Beech Acres is holding this open house in Washington Park on June 25 to recruit more foster parents to fill this need, and especially the need in the city's inner neighborhoods. Kinship care is another priority in Cincinnati, because when kids are placed with relatives it helps to minimize the disruption in their lives. scheduled from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine. Current foster parents and Beech Acres staff will lead open and honest discussions about what to expect from foster parenting, including important details on the multiple layers of support available to foster parents. The #TakeAChance event will answer questions from adults who are considering providing foster care. Current foster parents will mingle with families who may want to learn more. Existing foster parents will also receive support during the event, which will feature a panel discussion with topics that may seem taboo or hard to bring up. Every day in Ohio, nearly 16,000 children are being cared for away from their parents, so the need for foster parents is tremendous. Beech Acres Parenting Center provides training, a matching program and ongoing support for foster families. Families can learn more about foster care by visiting beechacres.org.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

New Riff Distillery breaks ground on new project

SILVER GROVE, Ky. (WXIX) - New Riff Distilling, LLC broke ground for its new barrel storage warehouse in Campbell County Wednesday. The 55,000-square-foot Northern Kentucky Warehouse will include capacity for 40,000 barrels and will create five new jobs, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. “I...
SILVER GROVE, KY
Fox 19

NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington sixth grade teacher and Northern Kentucky University grad is 2022′s Miss Kentucky. Hannah Edelen, of Springfield, Kentucky, was crowned the winner of the competition last weekend in Bowling Green. Edelen’s win at the 2022 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition will now send her...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Fox 19

$1 million bail set for Tri-State murder suspect who fled to Georgia

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man accused of murdering his girlfriend is behind bars in Clermont County Tuesday after he allegedly fled Ohio to escape prosecution. Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve publicized the case Tuesday calling attention to the numerous bond adjustments that preceded the man’s flight and capture.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Gas prices fall to $4.79 at some stations in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Gas prices started to fall over the weekend in Greater Cincinnati, with some stations now charging about 20 cents less than this time last week. Gas is listed as $4.79 per gallon at two stations in the northern suburbs: Marathon on U.S. 42 in Mason and BP on Central Avenue in Hamilton, according to GasBuddy.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Sinkhole closes road in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A sinkhole has shut down West Chester Road between Cincinnati-Dayton and Barret roads in West Chester Township until further notice. The sinkhole was reported Sunday night. Township officials said in a tweet the road is likely to be closed for a while. See a...
Fox 19

Woman killed in Butler County motorcycle crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a crash in Butler County Tuesday night, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The crash involving the motorcycle and car happened a few minutes after 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of US 27 and Ross-Hanover Road, the sheriff’s office said.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Snake bites Kentucky woman on the face

KENTUCKY (WBRC) - It’s a thing of nightmares. You open your front door and a snake bites you near the eye. That happened to a woman in Kentucky. Mara Jo Thomas posted about her experience on Facebook and her story has now gone viral. Thomas said in her post,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Prosecutor: NKY man hatched, carried out murder plot because of a dream

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after prosecutors say he committed murder over a dream. In May, a Grant County jury found Paul James, 43, guilty of murdering Barry Kenner, 51. The same jury recommended a life sentence for James, and a judge upheld that sentence Tuesday.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies month after Green Township crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist critically hurt in a crash about a month ago in Green Township died this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Shaquille Jacobsen, 24, of Delhi Township succumbed to his injuries Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Heat and humidity builds back in the tri-state this week!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Skies continue to remain mainly clear tonight with low temperatures fall in the mid 50s for much of the tri-state. Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds with mid 80s. It will also be a tad more humid, but heat and humidity will pack a punch going into Tuesday, the first official day of summer!
CINCINNATI, OH

