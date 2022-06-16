ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Weather: Humidity drops with a nice weekend ahead

By Mike Taylor
WXYZ
 6 days ago

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Clear and comfortable with a low of 68°. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph....

www.wxyz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Another hot day, but less humid

(WXYZ) — Today: Still hot, but it will be less humid behind a cold front. High of 90°. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler with a low near 60°. Wind: N 5-15 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable with a high of 84°. Wind:...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ

Detroit Weather: Record high in Detroit on Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear. Mild night with a low of 68°. Wind: WSW 5 mph. Tuesday: Summer officially starts at 5:13 AM! Hot first day of summer with a high of 96°. The record is 96°. It'll feel like it's around 100° with dew point temps in the mid 60s. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy