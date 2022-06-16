Atlantic City, NJ, casino workers authorize July 4th strike

Staring down a seemingly inevitable strike on July 1 by Unite-Here, casinos in Atlantic City could at least take solace in a May that saw gaming revenues leapfrog 9% over last year. The total gross was $233 million, as slot revenues ($174 million) jumped 10.5% on 13% higher coin-in. Table revenue climbed 6.5% on 5.5% larger wagering. Zooming 30% ahead, Borgata banked $63.5 million to Hard Rock Atlantic City‘s $41.5 million (+19%). Hard Rock, incidentally, has been given a two-day reprieve from labor unrest. Ocean Casino Resort—pictured—was third with $25.5 million, gaining only 3% traction. Over at the Caesars Entertainment triumvirate, only Tropicana Atlantic City ($22 million) was revenue-positive, up 8.5%. Harrah’s Resort ceded 1.5% to $21 million and Caesars Atlantic City was down 9.5% to $20 million.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO