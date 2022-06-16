ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ, casino workers authorize July 4th strike

By Eric Scott
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Atlantic City casino workers have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike if new contracts cannot be reached with the city's gaming halls. Unite Here Local 54 says 96% of the workers casting ballots on Wednesday voted for the walkout. The "yes" vote does not...

lasvegasadvisor.com

Atlantic City booms on eve of strike; Louisiana not so lucky

Staring down a seemingly inevitable strike on July 1 by Unite-Here, casinos in Atlantic City could at least take solace in a May that saw gaming revenues leapfrog 9% over last year. The total gross was $233 million, as slot revenues ($174 million) jumped 10.5% on 13% higher coin-in. Table revenue climbed 6.5% on 5.5% larger wagering. Zooming 30% ahead, Borgata banked $63.5 million to Hard Rock Atlantic City‘s $41.5 million (+19%). Hard Rock, incidentally, has been given a two-day reprieve from labor unrest. Ocean Casino Resort—pictured—was third with $25.5 million, gaining only 3% traction. Over at the Caesars Entertainment triumvirate, only Tropicana Atlantic City ($22 million) was revenue-positive, up 8.5%. Harrah’s Resort ceded 1.5% to $21 million and Caesars Atlantic City was down 9.5% to $20 million.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Margate woman heads to Atlantic City for Miss New Jersey Competition

MARGATE – Among the women vying to win the crown of Miss New Jersey 2022 is Margate’s own Brooke Erin Feldman, a product of the Margate City schools and Atlantic City High School. Feldman, who is a talented singer and advocate for the elderly, is among the 28 contestants who will be competing this week for the right to represent their state in the Miss America competition later this year.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ Mayor Fires Director: Here’s The Story

We have just conducted a dynamic interview with Barbara Allen Woolley-Dillon, PP, AICP. It was our first-ever interview with Woolley-Dillon, who we found to be elegant, articulate and credible. Yesterday, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Woolley-Dillon was fired by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small as Atlantic City’s Director of Planning &...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Tips For Getting From Philadelphia to Atlantic City

There are many options for getting from Philadelphia to Atlantic City. You can take the train to Atlantic City if you prefer train travel. Getting to or from Atlantic City is easy using convenient connections between Amtrak trains and NJ TRANSIT Atlantic City Rail Line at Philadelphia 30th Street Station.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

When did state hire Camden commissioner? It’s still a secret

The New Jersey Department of Education won’t say when they offered a job to former Camden County Commissioner Carmen Rodriguez or what her salary is. “We don’t comment on personnel issues,” said Laura Fredericks, a spokesperson, who refused any comment on the circumstances of Rodriguez’s hiring.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

New Wawa Store To Open In South Jersey

There's a new Wawa store coming to South Jersey. Thursday, June 23 marks the grand opening of the store at 1935 W. Landis Ave. in Vineland. As part of the celebration, there is an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at 9 a.m. It will feature community organizations and local heroes. There...
VINELAND, NJ
