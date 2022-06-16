ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJSIAA Meet of Champions, track and field nationals qualifiers

By Jane Havsy, Morristown Daily Record
 3 days ago

New Jersey track and field athletes have multiple options to compete this weekend. The NJSIAA Meet of Champions is set for Saturday afternoon at Franklin High School.

But there are also three different national meets, each sponsored by a shoe company.

Nike Nationals is at the University of Oregon in Eugene, beginning Thursday afternoon. New Balance Nationals, which begins Thursday night, will be held at Franklin Field on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia – the site of Penn Relays. Adidas now runs the Friday through Sunday meet on the campus of North Carolina A&T in Greensboro.

Roxbury is heading to Eugene. Several Morris and Sussex county teams plan to attend both MOC and NBN.

Here is a tentative breakdown of local qualifiers at each meet.

Meet of Champions

Saturday at Franklin High School

Boonton: Ibrahim Fall (high jump); Ava Derr (high jump); Clyde Liverpool (100, 110 hurdles)

Chatham: Charles Henne (800); Sarah Petitjean (1,600); Elsa Spoor (800, high jump); Boys 4x800; Girls 4x400, 4x800

Delbarton: Brian Boler (1,600, 3,200); Collin Boler (800, 1,600); Jeffrey Cianfrocca (high jump, triple jump); Nigel McSween (shot put); Eoin Quinn (triple jump); 4x800

High Point: Rachel Mason (pole vault); Leia Ruvo (high jump, long jump, triple jump)

Kinnelon: Jack Ahart (100); Brandon McKeon (long jump); Boys 4x800

Madison: Ella Tucker (200)

Mendham: Ava Augustine (3,200); Melissa Aymil (shot put, discus); Anna Shaw (800); Grace Vives (1,600); Brian Walsh (high jump, long jump); Girls 4x800

Montville: Robert George (pole vault)

Morris Catholic: Anna Giannotti (triple jump); Vonya Gould (200, 400, long jump); Jayden Rhoney (400 hurdles); Hannah Schofield (200, 100 hurdles), Girls 4x400

Morris Hills: Adianna Agbo (triple jump); Joshua Babe (200, 400); Ammar Ramadan (javelin); Boys 4x100, 4x400

Morris Knolls: Elijah Bastos (400 hurdles); Laron Blackwell (110 hurdles); Hayley Brooks (400 hurdles); Gabriel Dokus (javelin); Raymond Lara (discus); John Robinson (pole vault); Luke Shagelin (800); Boys 4x100

Morristown: Jason Meza (400, 400 hurdles); Aaliyah Murphy (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles); Girls 4x400

Morristown Beard: Spencer Anderson (100, 200); Tristan Miscia (long jump)

Mount Olive: Nicholas Frattina (shot put); Alicia Jones (triple jump); Morgan Ryerson (100 hurdles, 400 hurdles); Anthony Thulin (200); Boys 4x100; Girls 4x100, 4x400

Parsippany: Joziah Johnson (400 hurdles)

Parsippany Hills: Amanda Hoffman (400 hurdles); Julio Tatis (400)

Pequannock: Samantha Gordon (discus)

Pope John: Krista Dengler (400, 400 hurdles); Avery Griffin (triple jump); Madison Griffin (discus, javelin); Tyler Houser (long jump, pole vault); Chaas McCoy (200); Kyle Miller (pole vault); Gabriella Pagano (800); Carly Sarisky (shot put, discus, javelin); Madison Tierney (pole vault); Girls 4x100, 4x400, 4x800

Randolph: Frank Zarro (400 hurdles, long jump); Boys 4x400

Roxbury: Danielle Meribe (long jump); Alexis Merola (pole vault); Boys 4x400; Girls 4x800

Sparta: Brynn McCurry (javelin)

Sussex Tech: Molly Latincsics (3,200)

Vernon: Maggie Previglian (high jump)

Villa Walsh: Ava Brancantella (400 hurdles); Delaney Caughey (high jump); Abigail Freshwater (pole vault); 4x400, 4x800

Wallkill Valley: Chris Ross (100, 200); Garrett Rowen (javelin)

West Morris: Brandon Chen (3,200); Sean Davies (high jump)

Whippany Park: Matthew Griffin (400); Kathleen Mulligan (long jump)

New Balance Nationals

Thursday-Sunday at Franklin Field in Philadelphia

Chatham: Boys 4x800

Delbarton: Brian Boler (mile), Collin Boler (mile)

High Point: Rachel Mason (RS pole vault); Leia Ruvo (RS triple jump)

Mendham: Melissa Aymil (shot put); Brian Walsh (RS triple jump); Girls Rising Stars 4x800

Morris Catholic: Vonya Gould (RS long jump)

Morris Hills: Adiannia Agbo (RS triple jump)

Morris Knolls: Laron Blackwell (110 hurdles); Luke Schagelin (RS 800); Boys Rising Stars 4x100, Rising Stars sprint medley

Pope John: Madison Griffin (javelin); Girls sprint medley, Swedish relay

Randolph: Erin Finley (RS long jump)

Wallkill Valley: Delana Einreinhofer (freshman mile); Garrett Rowen (RS javelin); Girls Rising Stars sprint medley

Adidas Outdoor Nationals

Friday-Sunday in Greensboro, N.C.

Morris Hills: Joshua Babe (400)

Nike Nationals

Friday and Saturday in Eugene, Oregon

Roxbury: Willow Bradley (EE shot put); Clayton Bryan (EE 100); Danielle Meribe (EE long jump, EE discus, EE shot put); Alexis Merola (EE pole vault); Boys spring medley, Emerging Elite sprint medley; Girls Emerging Elite 4x800

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: NJSIAA Meet of Champions, track and field nationals qualifiers

