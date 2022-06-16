ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How To Find Wall Studs Without Making Holes

By Daniel Feininger
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32D6m9_0gCTxLYs00

Hanging picture frames, making DIY home renovations, and more changes require a basic understanding of studs and how to find them. The studs are the wooden beams that sit behind your drywall sheeting, and these planks give structure and stability to the walls themselves and anything that's hanging from them, Allstate explains.

Stud finders are some of the easiest tools to use, and they require no real background knowledge or training to navigate successfully. Those tools are great assets, and they can help you locate these crucial and hidden pieces of the home without drilling into the drywall and hoping for the best, as per The Handyman's Daughter . Of course, there are other ways to find studs in the wall, and the knock method, using a flashlight to spot the heads of fasteners, or drilling into the wall (in a pinch) will all work. But without a doubt, stud finders are the best tools for this job because they work quickly and save you from damaging the wall in the search.

Studs Are Essential When Hanging Objects

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZ2cC_0gCTxLYs00

Unless you are putting up very light decorations, it's essential to hang frames and other objects on your walls with the help of the studs. Popular Mechanics notes that you should never simply drive a nail into the wall and call it a day, though it might seem like a reasonable approach for lighter additions.

Picture frames are a common sight on the walls of a home, and adding these features to your property typically requires a two-step process. First, finding the stud will give you greater confidence in the longevity of your installation. It is possible to add smaller frames to the wall without nailing them into studs, but for this, you'll need specialized anchoring nails that can compensate for the lack of firm, wooden backing behind the drywall (via AS Hanging ).

Finding the studs will allow you to select the appropriate fastening tool accurately. Once you've chosen the location of your frame (or other addition), you'll want to use a level to ensure that the object hangs straight in its new place. A picture frame, shelf , or other addition will take away from the visual appeal if it's installed at an angle, even a slight one.

Using A Stud Finder Makes The Job A Breeze

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEjPi_0gCTxLYs00

The Handyman's Daughter notes that electronic stud finders and magnetic models are both great for identifying where the studs are in your walls. Electric finders work by measuring wall density. Because drywall sheets are fastened directly to these studs, the density will naturally increase as you run the finder along the wall in search of these posts. Magnetic finders work by detecting the metal nails or screws that were used to attach the studs to one another and the drywall to the timber frame itself.

With either model, you'll simply press the device against the wall and slowly move it along horizontally until it responds. Once you've seen the device pop on a stud, you know you've found the first one in your hunt. One benefit of a magnetic stud finder is the natural fastening power that magnets bring to bear. These devices will stick to the wall when they are placed against a stud, meaning you can leave the finder on the wall to mark the position or work on the initial stage of lining up your installation.

According to Westlake ACE Hardware , another essential feature to keep in mind is that studs are typically positioned either 16 or 24 inches apart from one another (from center to center). This means that you can be relatively confident about where the next stud will be once you've located your first.

Read this next: 15 Genius Tips To Drill Holes Into Metal

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studs#The Wall#Allstate#Popular Mechanics
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Longevity
Indy100

If you can spot the hidden tiger in this optical illusion you are in the top 1 per cent

Who doesn't love a good ol' optical illusion?Well apparently, if you can spot the second tiger in this trippy image, you're in the top one per cent of intelligent people – and it's much more difficult than you think.Asides from the obvious striped cat in the middle of the jungle, there's another "hidden tiger" that's left people scratching their heads.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTake a look:Found it yet?If you've spotted the hidden tiger in this image, then (apparently) you're smarter than most people.Discussing the importance of optical illusions to better understand our brains, scientists Kim Ransley and...
SCIENCE
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

If You See Powdery Mildew on Your Plants, This is What it Means

Gardening is full of rewards. But sometimes, regardless of whether you’re a novice or a pro, you’ll come across issues in the landscape. Powdery mildew on plants — a white fuzz that usually appears on leaves and sometimes on the stem, flowers or fruit — is a common ailment.
GARDENING
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
49K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy