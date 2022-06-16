Criminal defense lawyers sound the alarm about mass incarceration if Roe falls

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 24 DAYS AGO