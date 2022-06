LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Breezy...hot...and humid conditions will dominate your weekend weather... It looks like “perspiration” will trump “precipitation” this weekend as high pressure takes over most of the Central Plains. Weather Alerts for hot and humid conditions are already in place for much of the state...and may need to be “upgraded” over the course of the weekend into early next week. Please use common sense with your outdoor activities throughout the weekend...use sunscreen...stay hydrated...and keep a close eye on your loved ones most susceptible to the hot conditions...including the family pets. Another thing to keep in mind is the warm and humid conditions expected during the overnights...there won’t be much relief in the darkness this weekend.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO