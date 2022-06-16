ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Affordable housing remains elusive in Myrtle Beach. What are the creative solutions?

By Caroline Williamson
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f88UZ_0gCTvoSt00

Despite dramatic wage increases in Myrtle Beach , getting affordable housing remains one of Horry County’s number one issues.

The City of Myrtle Beach is making efforts to combat this issue by working with nonprofits as well as putting pressure on state legislators to aid in the process of building more affordable housing.

Chad Charles, assistant executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Horry County said that the Myrtle Beach Workforce Advisory Board is looking into “creative ways” and “out of the box thinking” to combat the housing crisis.

One effort as such is creating mixed-income communities.

Amy Barrett, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance, explained that mixed-income housing communities would appeal to a broad spectrum of home buyers and renters. A mixed income housing community would include a spectrum of houses that could meet the needs of a whole lot of different home buyers.

This is just one effort the City of Myrtle Beach is looking at, and it could be some time before residents see this change.

“The city of Myrtle Beach really wants to make sure that this is right,” Charles said. “When they do it, they want to make sure it’s the right way.”

Incomes for Horry County residents are in fact a changing dynamic and have been over the past two years. The South Carolina Department of Employment of Labor and Workforce reported a 20% increase in the Myrtle Beach, Conway, and North Myrtle Beach areas.

Horry County Council also recently gave approval to a spending plan that includes a 5% to 15% no tax increase raise. This budget gave the highest raises to police officers and firefighters, and a bonus to all full-time employees for the County, which is one of the top employers.

On the private sector side, many businesses have had to offer performance raises and increase their hourly rate in order to meet the demand for workers. However, with inflation being at an all time high of 8.6% in the U.S. as of May, the wage increases do little to help workers afford to live.

“Employers have done a really good job of meeting the demand wages to take care of their employers,” Charles said. “However, the wages just aren’t keeping up. It’s nothing against them, that’s the way it is across the country. It is putting a strain on housing affordability across all income brackets.”

Barrett agreed.

“I have a sense that housing prices are going up a lot faster, and a lot more significantly than wages,” Barrett said. “It’s great that wages are increasing and employees are getting paid closer to a living wage, but it’s not necessarily going to get us out of the housing problem.”

The average household income in Myrtle Beach is about $68,000 a year, meaning they can afford about $190,000. However, the median listing home price in the Myrtle Beach area is $289,000.

“There’s a huge gap between the average household income and what they can afford, and what’s actually on the market,” Charles said.

Wages in Myrtle Beach is just one aspect of a massive issue.

“It’s a fairly complicated issue, but it’s something that is fundamental to how we live together in a community,” Barrett said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Business
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Business
Myrtle Beach, SC
Real Estate
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
The Post and Courier

Georgetown approves $41.7 million budget with utility rate increases

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown City Council approved a $41.7 million budget for 2023 on June 16, complete with utility rate increases and pay raises for city employees employed prior to January 2022. The utility rate increases run 30 percent for water, 11.5 percent for sewer, 2.4 percent for stormwater...
GEORGETOWN, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

Monteith Construction Expands Footprint in Horry County, South Carolina, Opens New Myrtle Beach Office as Local Operations and Opportunity Grow

WILMINGTON, NC : Monteith Construction Corp., a North and South Carolina-based commercial general contractor, today announced the opening of a new Myrtle Beach office—a reflection of the company’s continued investment in the Grand Strand region and its intent to grow operations as a trusted, local contractor. “We’ve been...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
South Florida Times

Enslaved people finally honored in South Carolina beach town

Surfside Beach, S.C. (AP) – When Gerry Thompson recently purchased his new home in Surfside Beach, he was missing a critical piece of information. The home had been built on a cemetery where enslaved people from a nearby plantation and their descendants had been buried. “I’m kind of gobsmacked...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Affordability#Mixed Income Housing#Housing Prices
myhorrynews.com

'It's all about people': Myrtle Beach celebrates Juneteenth

Community members lined the streets of Myrtle Beach Saturday as dozens of floats traveled down Carver Street for the city’s Juneteenth parade. Joyce Keith sat on the sidewalk waving as people drove and walked by, waiting for her granddaughter to come by on one of the floats. “I love...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Community embraces Lake City’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City is celebrating its inaugural Juneteenth celebration over the weekend. “We have a very diverse community here, and I felt it was only fair to have a program that could actually incorporate everyone,” Lake City Police Chief Joseph Cooper said. “Juneteenth does that. It doesn’t separate. It doesn’t segregate. […]
LAKE CITY, SC
BoardingArea

Hilton Myrtle Beach Review: A Nicely Renovated Beach Front Hotel

My mom and I decided to spend a night in Myrtle Beach over Spring Break. The Hilton Myrtle Beach looked to be the only hotel with remodeled rooms that is oceanfront, so we decided that it would be the best choice for our stay. In my Hilton North Myrtle Beach review I’ll discuss my booking, the hotel, our room, the location, food options and everything in between. Let’s go!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
abcnews4.com

SC breweries fear losing customers to stores with law change limiting 'to go' beer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The next time customers head to a brewery in South Carolina, they won't be allowed to purchase as much beer "to go" after a law changed. For the past two years, South Carolina breweries were allowed to sell up to 576 ounces of beer to go, but the pandemic-era law expired at the end of May, and now breweries can only sell up to 288 ounces.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Observer

Pawleys renourishment prompts second suit over erosion

A group of property owners at Prince George filed suit this week to have Pawleys Inlet restored to its location prior to beach renourishment by the town of Pawleys Island. They are also seeking payment for millions of dollars in damages they say was caused by the renourishment. The suit...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
2K+
Followers
154
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy