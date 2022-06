June is Pride Month which makes the timing of the newly formed Statesville Chapter of Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (also know as PFLAG) opportune as the spotlight is on the LGBTQ community. And with a number of cultural battles around LGBTQ issues, as well as mental health, PFLAG president Maggie Hurst hopes to bring more understanding to Statesville and Iredell County and support those in the LBGTQ community.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO