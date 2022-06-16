ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Notes from the trail: Fundraisers, Fairbanks, endorsements

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGpJ7_0gCTtgTV00

The count: How the latest votes, counted Wednesday, broke for the top candidates in the congressional race:

Palin 21.35%

Begich 18.97%

Peltola 14.95%

Gross 13.81%

Sweeney 7.04%

Claus 4.79%

This firms up the working theory that the early voters (April and May) were more enthusiastic for Sarah Palin, while later voters cast votes for a variety of other candidates. Note that Mary Peltola received more votes than Al Gross in these later votes as well. The Division of Elections has been tabulating the ballots in the order they were received. Another batch of votes will be tabulated and announced on June 17.

Anchorage Fundraiser: It’s fundraising time for candidates. House candidate Jay McDonald kicked off his campaign at Jalapeños in South Anchorage, as seen in the photo above, as he tries to secure House District 25 (now District 12) for conservatives once again.

Attending were Rep. James Kaufman, Sen. Mia Costello, Sen. Josh Revak, House candidate Kathy Henslee, and their spouses, and about 15 more people from the district and nearby. Fun fact: Jay McDonald is from Moose Pass originally and enlisted in the Army at age 18, right out of high school.

Doug Massie for Senate kickoff: About 40 people attended the campaign event for Republican Doug Massie, running against Republican Sen. Mike Shower of Wasilla. Massie launched harsh criticism of Shower, saying he does not work well with others. Massie recently retired from the Alaska State Troopers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xPULo_0gCTtgTV00
Nick Begich in Fairbanks.

Fairbanks Summer Salad Luncheon: Nick Begich headed to Fairbanks to talk with dozens of people at the Republican Summer Salad Luncheon on Tuesday, and a huge fundraiser Wednesday evening, and in between attended a Bible study.

Also appearing at the summer salad spectacular were other candidates, including Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Q2zN_0gCTtgTV00
Kelly Tshibaka in Fairbanks.

Media buys: Alaskans for LISA, an Alaska-based SuperPAC supporting the re-election of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, announced a major television advertising buy. The $1,512,000 TV schedule will run in Alaska markets this October and November.

“We’ve been extremely fortunate to gather a great deal of financial support for Lisa Murkowski’s re-election. We’re spending some of our war chest to secure a significant TV schedule and get our message out right before ballots are cast,” said Eagle River resident and Alaskans for Lisa board chair Tom Wescott.

Stanley Wright campaign kickoff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCYpl_0gCTtgTV00

Tuckerman Babcock for Senate fundraiser in Anchorage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FecuQ_0gCTtgTV00

Endorsements: Michael Dukes of the Michael Dukes Show has endorsed Charlie Pierce for governor. Rep. Steve Thompson has endorsed Nick Begich for Congress. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson endorsed Ken McCarty for Senate for Eagle River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c38kA_0gCTtgTV00

Tara Sweeney thoughts on primary: The candidate for Congress said in a brief statement that she and her team will be considering their next move after coming up short in the special primary election for Congress:

“Alaska, thank you. Ten weeks ago I answered the call from Alaskans and embarked on a campaign journey with an amazing team of dedicated volunteers. I stood before Alaskan voters ready to be judged on my experience and willingness to serve our great state in Washington, D.C. I am humbled by the groundswell of support and numerous endorsements my campaign has attracted.

My goal was to get into the top four in the special election. Based on the release of returns from the Division of Elections, it looks like I will fall just short. In the coming days I will be meeting with my campaign team and supporters to determine next steps for the regular election. I am proud of the support from those that volunteered, hosted events, the #TeamTara campaign, and the Alaskans we reached.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska governor signs alcohol rewrite bill into law, but some changes will take a while

Alaska Black Caucus to feature several events before end of June. While Juneteenth observances are wrapping up, the Alaska Black Caucus is gearing up for several big events taking place in the next week, each of which is focused not so much on history or celebrations, but on the future of the Black community in Alaska and how to better serve it.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: 57 days to get name ID dialed in

The Alaska primary election is 57 days away, not a lot of time for unknown candidates to get their names known for voters who will face a dizzying array of candidates. Case in point: At the Democrats’ Bartlett Club in Anchorage, they’ll host “Bob Walker” as their special guest on June 23, only the photo is of former Gov. Bill Walker, still working on that name ID with the Democrats, who are endorsing Les Gara for governor but still give former Gov. Walker, who they endorsed in 2014, a forum.
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Anchorage, AK
Government
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
City
Eagle River, AK
City
Wasilla, AK
Anchorage, AK
Elections
City
Fairbanks, AK
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Money isn’t everything, Peltola shows

Most of the 11,700 votes to be counted in the special congressional primary mail-in election are from the Anchorage area, with a sprinkling from Juneau and Kenai. The next count will be on June 21 and with this trend, it looks like — this is a prediction — Sarah Palin will be at about 27%, Nick Begich holding steady at 19.3%, with Al Gross near 12.8% and Mary Peltola at 9.5%.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Juneteenth celebrated in Anchorage

Alaska governor signs alcohol rewrite bill into law, but some changes will take a while. The long-running disputes between traditional bar owners and brewers have colloquially been known as “the bar wars.” After almost a decade, Micciche is prepared to call a permanent ceasefire. “The bar wars are over,” he said after the signing ceremony. “I think you’re going to see people coming together, and that’s what this whole bill is about.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Mia Costello
Person
Nick Begich
Person
Lisa Murkowski
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage is spending millions to take out beetle-killed trees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dangerous dead trees that may cause a fire or falling hazard are being removed along many Anchorage trails. The spruce bark beetle-killed spruce trees have posed a hazard across Southcentral Alaska for more than a decade, and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds are being used to help remove the dangerous trees from trails along the Anchorage Hillside. Parks and Trails Safety Foreman for the Anchorage Department of Parks and Recreation Mike Braniff said that the city is spending nearly $4 million in ARPA to remove dead spruce trees this summer and next, so Anchorage residents may hear the sound of chainsaws along while traversing trails.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Summer Solstice festival welcomes crowd in Anchorage

It’s Alaska Invasive Species Awareness Week, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials held a public event at Cabela’s on Friday to demonstrate how boaters and anglers can help prevent the spread of invasive species. Top 4 in special House primary maintain positioning after latest ballot count. Updated: Jun....
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Fundraising#Fundraisers#The Division Of Elections#House#Senate#Republican
alaskasnewssource.com

Community celebrates Juneteenth on Delaney Park Strip

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A celebration of Juneteenth drew crowds to downtown Anchorage over the weekend, as food, vendors, and performances were featured along the Delaney Park Strip. “We look at it like it’s a second Independence Day,” said Erin Jackson of Stand Up Alaska, “And for some of us,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

And another 2,493 votes counted, some coming from Fairbanks

Alaska’s congressional candidate leaders continue to lead, with no discernible change for the final four for the August ballot. The vote total in the special congressional primary is now 150,036, which is 2,493 votes more than announced at 1 pm. Most of the latest votes appear to have come from Fairbanks, with both Adam Wool and John Coghill gaining a few votes, although they are far down from the final four. Wool and Coghill are well-known Fairbanksans.
FAIRBANKS, AK
peapix.com

Bald eagles in Anchorage, Alaska

An eagle for the ages. In celebration of America’s national bird. June 20 is American Eagle Day, a celebration that commemorates the date in 1782 when the bird was added to the Great Seal of the United States, effectively becoming a national symbol. With an olive branch in its right talons and a bundle of 13 arrows in its left (representing the 13 original states in the Union), the eagle is said to represent a strong desire for peace, but readiness for conflict. You’ll likely recognize the Great Seal of the United States from its appearance on passports, flags, official documents, and American currency. The bald eagle, now federally protected, continues to inspire national pride.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
travelawaits.com

7 Gorgeous Train Trips You Can Only Experience From Anchorage

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Anchorage makes the perfect base to explore Alaska by train. Anchorage is the largest metropolitan city in Alaska. It’s full of casual to fine dining options, plenty of cultural attractions, and ample outdoor activities. The city offers a large variety of accommodations, including boutique hotels, larger hotel chains, and private home rentals. Anchorage is also one of the easiest locations to get to in Alaska and serves as the ideal transportation hub for exploring the rest of the state.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Sealaska shareholder committee endorses removing blood quantum requirement

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Native corporation Sealaska has said that the Shareholder Participation Committee, when it met the week of June 6 in Juneau, overwhelmingly approved a resolution in support of the removal of blood quantum from their eligibility requirements. Sealaska shareholders will decide this month whether applicants should have...
JUNEAU, AK
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy