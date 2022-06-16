Notes from the trail: Fundraisers, Fairbanks, endorsements

The count: How the latest votes, counted Wednesday, broke for the top candidates in the congressional race:

Palin 21.35%

Begich 18.97%

Peltola 14.95%

Gross 13.81%

Sweeney 7.04%

Claus 4.79%

This firms up the working theory that the early voters (April and May) were more enthusiastic for Sarah Palin, while later voters cast votes for a variety of other candidates. Note that Mary Peltola received more votes than Al Gross in these later votes as well. The Division of Elections has been tabulating the ballots in the order they were received. Another batch of votes will be tabulated and announced on June 17.

Anchorage Fundraiser: It’s fundraising time for candidates. House candidate Jay McDonald kicked off his campaign at Jalapeños in South Anchorage, as seen in the photo above, as he tries to secure House District 25 (now District 12) for conservatives once again.

Attending were Rep. James Kaufman, Sen. Mia Costello, Sen. Josh Revak, House candidate Kathy Henslee, and their spouses, and about 15 more people from the district and nearby. Fun fact: Jay McDonald is from Moose Pass originally and enlisted in the Army at age 18, right out of high school.

Doug Massie for Senate kickoff: About 40 people attended the campaign event for Republican Doug Massie, running against Republican Sen. Mike Shower of Wasilla. Massie launched harsh criticism of Shower, saying he does not work well with others. Massie recently retired from the Alaska State Troopers.

Nick Begich in Fairbanks.

Fairbanks Summer Salad Luncheon: Nick Begich headed to Fairbanks to talk with dozens of people at the Republican Summer Salad Luncheon on Tuesday, and a huge fundraiser Wednesday evening, and in between attended a Bible study.

Also appearing at the summer salad spectacular were other candidates, including Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka:

Kelly Tshibaka in Fairbanks.

Media buys: Alaskans for LISA, an Alaska-based SuperPAC supporting the re-election of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, announced a major television advertising buy. The $1,512,000 TV schedule will run in Alaska markets this October and November.

“We’ve been extremely fortunate to gather a great deal of financial support for Lisa Murkowski’s re-election. We’re spending some of our war chest to secure a significant TV schedule and get our message out right before ballots are cast,” said Eagle River resident and Alaskans for Lisa board chair Tom Wescott.

Stanley Wright campaign kickoff:

Tuckerman Babcock for Senate fundraiser in Anchorage:

Endorsements: Michael Dukes of the Michael Dukes Show has endorsed Charlie Pierce for governor. Rep. Steve Thompson has endorsed Nick Begich for Congress. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson endorsed Ken McCarty for Senate for Eagle River.

Tara Sweeney thoughts on primary: The candidate for Congress said in a brief statement that she and her team will be considering their next move after coming up short in the special primary election for Congress:

“Alaska, thank you. Ten weeks ago I answered the call from Alaskans and embarked on a campaign journey with an amazing team of dedicated volunteers. I stood before Alaskan voters ready to be judged on my experience and willingness to serve our great state in Washington, D.C. I am humbled by the groundswell of support and numerous endorsements my campaign has attracted.

My goal was to get into the top four in the special election. Based on the release of returns from the Division of Elections, it looks like I will fall just short. In the coming days I will be meeting with my campaign team and supporters to determine next steps for the regular election. I am proud of the support from those that volunteered, hosted events, the #TeamTara campaign, and the Alaskans we reached.”