ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heiskell, TN

Nancy Ellen Stringfield (Mimi) of Heiskell

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 3 days ago

Nancy Ellen Stringfield (Mimi) of Heiskell, TN passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on November 22, 1942, in Cookeville, TN to the late Samuel and Gracie Whitaker...

www.wyshradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYSH AM 1380

Elmer Wendell Bell, age 78

Elmer Wendell Bell, age 78, passed away at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, TN on Wednesday, June 15th, 2022. Elmer was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be remembered as a hard-working man. Elmer...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Lavender Festival returns to Oak Ridge

The annual Lavender Festival returns to Historic Jackson Square in Oak Ridge for the first time on two years this weekend, with festivities planned for today through Sunday. The main event is Saturday’s free festival in Jackson Square, with live music from 8 am to 4 pm, fresh lavender vendors, over 100 artisans featuring all kinds of unique and handmade items, informative presentations on all things herbal, a wine tasting and kids’ activities. Additional, ticketed events will be held Friday through Sunday, and you can find more details on those and purchase tickets by visiting www.JacksonSquareLavenderFestival.org.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Oliver Springs OKs budget

The Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen approved the city’s budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1st on Thursday night. The budget approved Thursday does not include a property tax increase, but Oliver Springs water customers will see their monthly bills increase by 7%. The cost of garbage collection in the city will also climb from $8.80 per month to $10.20, an increase of 14.8%.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TDOT: Work begins Monday on I-75N in Campbell County

(TDOT Media) Motorists traveling on I-75 North in Campbell County need to be aware of roadwork activities that will affect traffic next week. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 20th, traffic on I-75 North will be shifted towards the median barrier wall between Mile Markers 135 (north of the Caryville exit) and 140 (south of the Huntsville/Oneida exit). This will allow crews to complete storm drainage installation in that area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cookeville, TN
City
Heiskell, TN
Cookeville, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
WYSH AM 1380

Road closures anticipated for USA Cycling Time Trials

(ORPD press release) Beginning at 7:00 am on Thursday, June 23rd, several road closures will take effect for the USA Cycling Individual Time Trials National Championships in Oak Ridge. Road closures on Melton Lake Drive will begin at 7:00 am, starting with the area from Amanda Drive to Emory Valley...
OAK RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy