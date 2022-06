It is certain as it is possible to be about anything in football that Takumi Minamino has played his final game for Liverpool. The attacker managed to carve out a role for himself this season as the domestic cup king, scoring seven of his 10 goals in the League and FA Cups as a driving inspiration in both trophy lifts. And yet, despite showing flashes of promise, the 27-year-old never managed to force himself into Jurgen Klopp’s thinking in his two-and-half-years at Anfield.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO