ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburyport, MA

Doctor talks about "The Opioidemic"

By Jim Sullivan
CNHI
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWBURYPORT — The former chief of emergency medicine and vice president at Lowell General Hospital took a grim view of the opioid epidemic Wednesday afternoon and the drug companies that he said created the crisis. A recent report from the state Department of Public Health showed opioid-related deaths...

www.cnhi.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

COVID Risk in Mass. Drops Dramatically

Only one of Massachusetts' 14 counties are now considered high risk for COVID-19, down from 12 just three weeks ago, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest data released Thursday shows Hampden County in the high risk category and Hampshire County at medium...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Massachusetts mental health bill headed to Senate

(The Center Square) – A bill that would address long-standing issues in mental health care and delivery in Massachusetts is headed to the Senate. House Bill 4879, sponsored by the House Committee on Ways and Means, passed in a 155-0 vote on Thursday and focuses on acute psychiatric care and crisis response in the mental health sector. In addition, the bill focuses on youth and community-based behavioral health initiatives, provides investments in the work force, and enforces existing parity laws in behavioral health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Boston Doctors Seeing More Paxlovid Rebound in COVID Patients

Some people who take Paxlovid, an antiviral for COVID-19, see their symptoms rebound after briefly recovering, prompting concerns about taking the drug at all. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued in an advisory about the phenomenon last month. Since then, doctors and infectious disease experts in Boston have been flooded with questions from their patients about the drug, which was approved for people who have mild or moderate COVID but are at high risk of a severe case.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Mass. residents deserve inflation relief

A FEW OF US are old enough to remember the last severe bout with inflation four decades ago. My first mortgage right out of college was a whopping 12 5/8 percent. Gas and food prices were through the roof, and families fell further and further behind despite rising wages. In...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburyport, MA
Health
City
Amesbury, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Newburyport, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Seacoast Current

What’s open and closed for Juneteenth in NH, Maine, Massachusetts

For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as federal holiday. This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
wwnytv.com

Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A woman in Massachusetts is expecting quadruplets, but her story is even rarer because they’re actually two sets of identical twins. Ashley Ness was shocked when she found out she was pregnant at a routine doctor’s appointment the Friday before Valentine’s Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Opioids#Emergency Medicine#Opium#Lowell General Hospital
WMUR.com

At least five reported motorcycle deaths this week in New Hampshire

LACONIA, N.H. — Laconia Motorcycle Week ends Sunday, but there have been at least five motorcyclists killed since the week began. Police said drivers and bikers should be cautious and not drive while under the influence. A Derry road was shut down after a motorcyclist was killed early Saturday...
LACONIA, NH
beckersspine.com

Mass General Brigham names 1st medical director of sports medicine

Boston-based Mass General Brigham has appointed Augustus Mazzocca, MD, its first medical director of sports medicine. Dr. Mazzocca will also serve as the director of the bioskills, biomechanics and cell biology laboratories within the orthopedic surgery department at Massachusetts General Hospital, also in Boston. Dr. Mazzocca was previously director of...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Boston

Dozens of rescued beagles going up for adoption

BOSTON - Dozens of beagles are now in Massachusetts and looking for new homes after they were rescued from an out-of-state breeding facility, two local animal shelters say.The Northeast Animal Shelter and the MSPCA said 76 beagles have been saved from the facility that was being used for research, and they are asking for donations to bring 20 more back to Massachusetts this weekend."These dogs were living in confined and unsanitary conditions with little to no socialization with people," the Northeast Animal Shelter said in a statement. "Our focus now is ensuring all of them have the chance for a happy life, and will be cherished and loved by a family in a way they would never have been without intervention."The rescued dogs are responding well, the shelter said, and some have already been placed into new homes. Two of the beagles have since given birth, so 13 more puppies will also be looking for forever families.More adoption information on the beagles can be found at mspca.org/adopt and neas.org/adopt.
BOSTON, MA
capeandislands.org

Deaths from opiate-related overdoses rising on Cape Cod and across the state

The number of opioid-related deaths on Cape Cod has risen to its highest mark in the past 5 years. New data released by the state’s public health department finds that nearly 80 Barnstable County residents died from an overdose in 2021. The Cape’s death rate coincides with an increase...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts lawmaker leads call for single occupancy gender neutral bathrooms

WASHINGTON, D.C./BOSTON, MA/NEW YORK, NY – Wednesday, Assistant Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Katherine Clark (MA-5) and Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) led a letter to Zoe Lofgren, Chair of the Committee on House Administration, urging the Committee to support efforts to install single occupancy restrooms in the House of Representatives and the Capitol.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Collection of rare, exotic animals rescued from U-Haul in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A collection of rare and exotic animals were rescued from the back of a U-Haul in Cambridge on Monday, according to a statement released by the MSPCA’s Boston Adoption Center. Among the menagerie of animals rescued were two chinchillas, a rabbit, two rats, three parrots,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy