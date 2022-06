(Percival, Iowa) – A collision between a car and and an SUV Saturday evening in FREMONT County, left two people in an SUV dead and three injured. All five victims were from Nebraska. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2021 Dodge Charger and a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, were both northbound on I-29 near mile marker 16, when the car went out of control and struck the SUV. The accident happened at around 7:38-p.m.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO