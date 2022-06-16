ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

7 Family-Friendly Resorts in San Diego for Summer Vacation

By Carmen Varner, Jordan Toves
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplash, Play and Stay at These Kid-Friendly Retreats on the Coast. Summer break is around the corner, which means it’s time to plan a family vacation so you and the fam can bask in the sun, sea and sand of San Diego’s best family-friendly resorts. Spend your days splashing in the...

smartertravel.com

The 10 Best Things to Do in San Diego

There are so many reasons San Diego is nicknamed “America’s Finest City”—and near-perfect weather tops the list. Because it’s 72 degrees and sunny pretty much all year round, the SoCal city is an ideal vacation spot whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or you just don’t want to worry about rain while you’re sightseeing. And there are so many sights to see. Although San Diego is best known for its beaches, it’s also filled with rich history and culture and is quickly becoming a top destination for foodies. Here are the 10 best things to do in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thelog.com

Historical Photo: Amusement Center, Mission Beach, San Diego

In 1925, sugar magnate John D. Spreckels built the Mission Beach Entertainment Center, now known as Belmont Park, as a way to promote his electric railway and stimulate real estate sales in Mission Beach. In 1925 the two main attractions of the park were the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster, a 2,600-foot-long coaster with two 18-seat passenger trains was built in less than two months, and The Natatorium, a salt-water pool later known as The Plunge swimming pool. Spreckels passed away a year after the park opened and granted the amusement park to the City of San Diego, according to the Belmont Park website. The center was a popular destination throughout the 30s and 40s, around the time this postcard was published, and in 1955 it was renamed, Belmont Park. In the late 60s, the park fell into disrepair and eventually closed in 1976. By 1988 the city allowed developers to turn the park into a commercial shopping center, and in 1990 after $2 million in repairs, the Giant Dipper was restored and became operational again. The coaster and the pool both remain in Belmont Park and are still operational.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: June 17-20 – Culture & Canines

Looking for a reason to make merry with summer’s official beginning just around the corner? Jump in for big celebrations of family and legacy this San Diego weekend. It’s the second year that Juneteenth – marking the day in 1865 that a group of former slaves in Texas learned of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation – has been a national holiday. Here’s some of the events on tap:
SAN DIEGO, CA
sdccblog.com

Harbor Drive Closing to Traffic for San Diego Comic-Con 2022

One of the biggest changes to San Diego Comic-Con in 2018 — the Harbor Drive closure to all traffic and to anyone except those with a valid San Diego Comic-Con badge — is back again for 2022. Harbor Drive will close to traffic (including bikes, scooters, and skateboards)...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diegans to celebrate Juneteenth during events throughout the county

The holiday marks the day the final slaves were freed following the end of the Civil War. San Diego County is gearing up for its annual Juneteenth celebrations, marking the official end of slavery in the United States through festivals, musical performances and a 5K run. Juneteenth — a portmanteau...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Ranch45 Expands in Del Mar

This meat looks geological. Like lovely, delicious geodes. In the refrigerated case, huge racks of Brandt Beef just lay there at Ranch45—have been laying for a while (40 days, says one tag). When meat is dry-aged like this, it begins to look prehistoric and unlocks a whole new universe of flavors. Excess moisture is drawn out of the meat over time, breaking down the protein, tenderizing it and concentrating its steakness. It works the same way as when you “reduce” a stock or a soup to crank up the flavor.
DEL MAR, CA
sandiegoville.com

Decades-Old StarBread Filipino Bakery Opens First San Diego Location

A decades-old destination for Filipino baked goods in Northern California, StarBread Bakery has opened its first San Diego location. Founded in Vallejo, CA, in 1986 under a different name, StarBread is a family-run Filipino bakery with seven locations around Northern California, many of which operate 24 hours a day. Starbread Bakery started franchising during the pandemic and recently unveiled new outposts in Anaheim and Las Vegas. The company is widely known for its Señorita bread, also called "Spanish Bread", small rolls made with bread dough that is slathered with butter, sugar and breadcrumbs, like a dinner roll combined with a pastry.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Comedian Kevin Hart To Bring Location Of His Hart House Vegan Fast Food Restaurant To San Diego

Comedian Kevin Hart is planning to open a location of his Hart House vegan fast-food eatery in San Diego. Actor, comedian & entrepreneur Kevin Hart is looking to uproot the fast food industry with this summer's launch of Hart House, a new affordable, quick-service vegan eatery launching its first location in Hollywood, CA. Hart revealed his plant-based diet in a recent interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, explaining a near-death experience in an accident led him to lead a healthier lifestyle, including abstaining from red meat, fish and any seafood. The new restaurant is a partnership between Hart, entrepreneur Andy Hooper, and Chef Michael Salem, the former head of culinary innovation at Burger King that helped get the vegan Impossible Whopper on the menu in 2019.
SAN DIEGO, CA

