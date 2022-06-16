ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Governor signs bill to create new penalties for elder abuse, exploitation

 3 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Elder abuse will be defined as a crime in Iowa when a new law takes effect July 1st. Governor Reynolds has approved a bill that creates new criminal penalties for emotional abuse and neglect of Iowans...

ACLU responds to abortion ruling

(Radio Iowa) – Representatives from the A-C-L-U of Iowa and Planned Parenthood talked with reporters today (Friday) in reaction to the Supreme Court decision on abortion. A-C-L-U of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen says the ruling that abortion is not a fundamental right under Iowa’s constitution is a devastating reversal of prior precedent. “The Iowa Supreme Court did not get rid of all constitutional protection for abortion rights today,” she says.
Governor signs unemployment, childcare bills

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds signed several bills into law today (Thursday). One shortens the amount of time Iowans can receive unemployment from 26 weeks to 16. It also requires the unemployed to take a lower-paying job more quickly. Reynolds argued that the safety net instituted during the pandemic was leading people to not take jobs, thereby worsening the workforce shortage.
Supreme Court ruling on abortion expected today

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Supreme Court is expected to release a key decision on abortion today(Friday). The ruling involves the 24-hour abortion waiting period passed in 2020 and struck down by a lower court last year based on a 2018 State Supreme Court opinion that said Iowa’s Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. That effectively keeps the Legislature from enacting any restrictions on abortion.
Breaking News!: Iowa SUPCO overturns right to abortion decision

(Updated/Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned its previous ruling on the Constitutional Right to Abortion. The Supreme Court reversed its 2018 ruling that the Iowa Constitution creates a fundamental right to an abortion. This ruling came after the Supreme Court reviewed the 24-hour waiting period for abortion that was passed in 2020. Planned Parenthood said the law was not legal under the 2018 court ruling. But the Supreme Court disagreed. The ruling says the Iowa Constitution is silent on the specific terms “abortion” and “pregnancy.” The High Court says there is no support for Planned Parenthood’s reading that the due process clause of the Consitution provides a fundamental protection for abortion.
Iowa joins radio tracking network to spy on migrating birds, bugs, bats

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa is now part of an international network of radio receiver stations, stretching from Canada to South America, tracking long-distance migration patterns of birds, bats and insects. Anna Buckardt Thomas, an avian ecologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says it’s called the Motus Wildlife Tracking System, “motus” being the Latin word for movement.
Iowa’s largest food pantry sees demand rocket 68% from last year’s high

(Radio Iowa) – After being pushed to the limit for two years of the pandemic, Iowa’s largest food pantry is seeing yet another significant rise in demand for its services in the past few months. Tamsin Webb, spokeswoman for the Bidwell Riverside Center in Des Moines, says when SNAP benefits were cut in April, they saw a 45-percent increase in clients. “We started to feel it then, but then May was when we really felt a large impact,” Webb says. “There was about a 68% increase.”
Iowans are honored in this year’s round of Character Counts awards on July 29th

(Altoona, Iowa; Radio Iowa) – An organization and a school in Atlantic are among the winners set to be recognized next month, in Ankeny. Individual Iowans and organizations that display the six pillars of good character are being honored at the annual Iowa Character Awards. Des Moines is the global headquarters for Character Counts. Hilary Ortman, spokeswoman for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University, says the goal is to develop ethical leaders throughout the world while strengthening lives and transforming communities. “We are really honored to annually recognize deserving recipients from across the state in a variety of categories,” Ortman says, “including youth and adults, citizen of character, educator of character, school, athletic team, business, organization, community, and really bring to the forefront the importance of good character and the impact it makes on Iowa.”
