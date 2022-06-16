Governor signs bill to create new penalties for elder abuse, exploitation

(Altoona, Iowa; Radio Iowa) – An organization and a school in Atlantic are among the winners set to be recognized next month, in Ankeny. Individual Iowans and organizations that display the six pillars of good character are being honored at the annual Iowa Character Awards. Des Moines is the global headquarters for Character Counts. Hilary Ortman, spokeswoman for the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University, says the goal is to develop ethical leaders throughout the world while strengthening lives and transforming communities. “We are really honored to annually recognize deserving recipients from across the state in a variety of categories,” Ortman says, “including youth and adults, citizen of character, educator of character, school, athletic team, business, organization, community, and really bring to the forefront the importance of good character and the impact it makes on Iowa.”

