ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manteo, NC

NC man dies after being rescued from water on OBX

By Jeff Reeves
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41vW7N_0gCTpYVP00

MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — A 66-year-old man died after he was rescued from the water at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, officials said late Wednesday.

The Buxton man collapsed on the beach after bystanders pulled him from the ocean, according to the National Seashore.

CPR was administered by the bystanders and then by responding EMS but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The National Seashore said the man was pulled from the water at a beach across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island.

No further details are available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf, officials say

MANTEO, N.C. — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday on an oceanside beach across from Sandy Bay on Hatteras Island.
ACCIDENTS
WNCT

Buxton resident dies after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras

MANTEO, N.C. — A 66-year-old man from Buxton died Wednesday afternoon after being helped to shore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore. The man collapsed on the beach after being rescued from the ocean by bystanders. The bystanders immediately began CPR efforts. After arriving at the scene of the incident, Dare County Emergency Medical Services continued […]
BUXTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Loggerhead rescued from ocean off KDH

Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue staff members rescued a sick loggerhead turtle from the ocean off Hayman Street on June 18. The turtle was turned over to the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (NEST) for transport to the STAR Center at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island where it will receive care. Pictured with the turtle is Isabel Campbell.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
SCDNReports

North Carolina Swimmer Dies on Beach After Drowning

North Carolina Swimmer Dies on Beach After DrowningSCDN Photo Archive. A man in North Carolina was pulled from the ocean by tourists after drowning, then died on the beach. The unidentified man was reportedly from Buxton and was swimming at a beach in the Outer Banks when the incident occurred.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buxton, NC
Manteo, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Manteo, NC
Manteo, NC
Accidents
obxtoday.com

22-year-old man arrested for cocaine possession in Kill Devil Hills

A Wilson, North Carolina man was charged with felony cocaine possession on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to a news release from the Dare County Sheriff’s Department. At approximately 12:34 am, a Deputy working the A-District pulled over a vehicle for a registration violation near the 1700 block of Hwy 158, Kill Devil Hills, NC.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Dare by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaufort; Bladen; Brunswick; Carteret; Columbus; Craven; Dare; Duplin; Greene; Hyde; Jones; Lenoir; Martin; New Hanover; Onslow; Pamlico; Pender; Pitt; Robeson; Tyrrell; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 387 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAUFORT BLADEN BRUNSWICK CARTERET COLUMBUS CRAVEN DARE DUPLIN GREENE HYDE JONES LENOIR MARTIN NEW HANOVER ONSLOW PAMLICO PENDER PITT ROBESON TYRRELL WASHINGTON
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy