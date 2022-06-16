ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs head into matchup against the Padres on losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

San Diego Padres (40-24, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (23-39, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (7-0, 1.50 ERA, .93 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Cubs: Matt Swarmer (1-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -185, Cubs +158; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the San Diego Padres after losing nine in a row.

Chicago is 23-39 overall and 11-23 at home. The Cubs are 17-8 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has gone 23-11 in road games and 40-24 overall. The Padres have gone 11-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Padres lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Schwindel has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 32 RBI for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 10-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 28 extra base hits (16 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). Luke Voit is 11-for-44 with five doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .255 batting average, 7.65 ERA, outscored by 53 runs

Padres: 7-3, .286 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Mike Clevinger: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Adrian Morejon: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

