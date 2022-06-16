Police officer injured in South Windsor crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A police officer was injured after crashing into a pole in South Windsor, according to police.

The South Windsor Police Department responded to the crash on Ellington Road around 3 a.m. The officer was transported to Hartford Hospital as a precaution.

Ellington Road is closed at Chapel Street coming from the south and is closed just south of Pleasant Valley School. There is no disruption to the school and it is accessible. Police said the road will likely be closed for a few hours as crews work to repair the pole.

There are also isolated power outages in the area. Police said Eversource will be on scene to restore power.

This is an active investigation.

