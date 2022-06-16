ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AREA HAPPENINGS: Wooster cruise-in, vintage baseball and food galore

 3 days ago

Concert & Cruise-In, 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, downtown Wooster. Featuring classic and street rod cars. The event is free. Live music by the Airchiefs, playing '60s favorites. For more information, call Main Street Wooster at 330-262-6222 or email info@mainstreetwooster.org.

Pancake and Sausage Breakfast, 6-11 a.m. Saturday, Winesburg Fire Department. The all you can eat. The cost is by donation. Town garage sales are the same day.

Run Walk & Roll, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Wooster Soccer Complex. The  event  brings awareness to the bike trail system in and around Wooster. A Poker Run will take place along the trail. Costs are individual adults, $10; family with up to four participants, $20, and additional family members $5 each. Registration can be completed at www.woosteroh.com/recreation , by calling the Wooster Recreation Department at 330-263-5207 or stopping by the Wooster Community Center.

Civil War Encampment/Reenactment , 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Smithville Community Historical Society open house. Events include Civil War reenactors,

historical buildings open, live music, food truck, vintage baseball game and strawberry festival on the square. Ruritan pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. at Smithville Brethren Church. Mark Strecker will give two presentations about his new book titled "Hidden History of Northeast Ohio." This is a free event. Visit the Smithville Community Historical Society Facebook page or the

website https://sohchs.org for more information.

Dancing Under the Stars , Friday and Saturday, Berlin Park. Holmes Center for the Arts, along with the Holmes County District Public Library and Berlin Merchants, is hosting a summer arts series. Dancing Under the Stars will feature three children’s stories told through dance—“Cinderella”, “Thumbelina” and the “Selkies”. Food trucks will be present for the opening of the park at 6 pm followed by a free children’s hour at 7:15 p.m. with yard games, crafts, and story time hosted by the library. Tickets are $5 for children 12 and under and $10 for adults if ordered in advance. Tickets are $15 at the gate. For more information and tickets please visit Holmescenterforthearts.org.

Natural History of Brown's Lake Bog presentation , 1 p.m. Saturday, Historic Shreve Presbyterian Church, 343 N. Market St. Denny Jordan of Shreve will give a presentation on Brown's Lake Bog. He is chairman of the Wayne County Park District. The presentation will cover the basic geologic history and processes that resulted in the creation of this rare and unique feature. The resulting physical features this kettle hole lake have are a profound effect on the ecology and biological communities present today.

Shrek the Musical, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19 and 26, Ohio Theatre, Loudonville, performed by the Loudonville Theatre and Arts Co and Committee, tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for students and free for children 4 years old and younger (as long as space is available). All seats are reserved seating only. Presale tickets are available at www.theohiotheatre.com and at the Ohio Theatre Box Office at 419-994-3750. Remaining tickets will be available at the door beginning an hour before each performance.

Classic, Antique and Collection Car Show , 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Stan Hywet Hall, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Tickets to the Father's Day Car Show are pre-sale only and must be purchased prior to the event at stanhywet.org or by calling Stan Hywet ticketing at 330-315-3287. No tickets will be sold at the event. Tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for youth, ages 3-17. Children 2 and under are free.

Comedian Lucas Bohn, 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, Lions Lincoln Theatre, 156 Lincoln Way East, Massillon. Tickets are $20s. Seats are reserved, and may be purchased at www.lionslincolntheatre.org or by calling 330-481-9105.

Nibblers Euchre Night, 7-9 p.m. Friday, June 24, Smithville United Methodist Church, 243 N. Milton St., Smithville. All ages welcome. For more information, contact Smithville UMC Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at 330-669-2371.

Chicken Barbecue, 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 24, Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. Wayne County Fair-style half chicken, applesauce, chips, roll, cookie and drink for $13. Proceeds benefit Coats for Kids.

Free French Toast Breakfast , 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Highland Church of God, 669 W. Highland Avenue, Wooster. French Toast, Sausage, Fruit Cup, Coffee and Juice.

Butterfly Release , 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Road, Wooster. As a way to remember and honor loved ones. For  more information visit www.ohioshospicelifecare.org .

The Wayne County Historical Society’s eight-building campus is open every Saturday, with tours at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults; free for those under 14. Special exhibits include “Votes for Women!”, “Apron Strings” and “A Season of Quilts: Spring.” The historical society is located at 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster. The parking lot entrance is on Spink Street just north of Bowman. For more information visit waynehistoricalohio.org or call 330-264-8856.

Goodwill Golf Classic , 9 a.m. Monday, July 25, Wooster Country Club. Proceeds will be used to support Goodwill’s employment and education programs throughout Wayne and Holmes counties. Register at www.goodwillconnect.org/golfclassic .

Northern Ohio Railway Museum, 5515 Buffham Road, Seville, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28. On the second and fourth Saturday of each month (weather permitting) ride an historic 1914 trolley car, Shaker Heights Rapid Transit car 12, on the museum’s demonstration railroad. Trolley rides are scheduled every hour on the hour 11 a.m.-3 pm. Adult and teen tickets are $4; children ages 6-12, $2; and ages 5 and younger, free. For more information, visit www.northernohiorailwaymuseum.org .

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: AREA HAPPENINGS: Wooster cruise-in, vintage baseball and food galore

IN THIS ARTICLE
