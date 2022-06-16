ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, OH

Johnstown voters may be asked to remove mayor, council president via recall election

By Kent Mallett, Newark Advocate
 3 days ago

JOHNSTOWN — Johnstown residents may decide later this year whether Mayor Chip Dutcher and City Council President Marvin Block remain in office.

Two Johnstown residents -- Autumn Sauer and Robert Roberts -- have filed written notice with the council clerk of their intent to circulate petitions for the recall of Dutcher and Block. If they obtain enough valid signatures from registered Johnstown voters, and the office-holders do not resign, the question will be placed on the ballot.

An investigative report for the city stated Block attempted to intimidate or pressure Police Chief Abe Haroon to get rid of a mayor's court clerk/police dispatcher, in violation of the city charter. Before his dismissal, the chief filed a complaint against Block, and included excerpts of recordings the chief made of conversations with city officials.

Editorial: mall-town politics in Johnstown must end

The report also revealed high levels of distrust between members of the Johnstown government that has been under heightened scrutiny since Intel Corporation announced its plans to invest $20 billion into a microchip production facility just a few miles away .

The spouses of Johnstown finance director Dana Steffan and Haroon publicly called for Block's resignation for allegedly spreading misinformation that their spouses were having an inappropriate relationship.

Efforts to contact Sauer and Roberts were unsuccessful, but two other Johnstown residents provided their reasons for getting involved in the recall effort.

Jamie Hartsough, a Johnstown resident for four years, said she became motivated after listening to the audio recordings of Block threatening the police chief's job .

“I was completely shaken by that alone, and if more people heard that, they would be as well," Hartsough said. "I could have never imagined this was going on. We’re really quite unaware of the toxicity of what’s happening.

“I think (Haroon) should have kept his job. I heard the (affair) rumors, and just like everybody else and just passed it off. That was a man’s reputation. I’m proud of him for standing up and doing the right thing. I’d like to see the chief get his job back. I’ve encouraged everybody to look at the evidence.”

Block told the chief, according to a recording and repeated in the investigative report, the following on Jan. 20:

"I can tell you one thing," Block said. "If you keep pressing for this girl in your office, it’s gonna hit you a lot harder. If I was you, I would let that go for a while. It’s up to you if you want to keep fighting to get the girl in your office, then keep fighting for her. . . . It’s time for you to give up. . . .

"You are standing on shaky ground and are you willing to let a secretary finish you off. . . . If you keep advocating for that girl I am going to keep fighting you. . . . [If chief continues to fight], a committee will be formed to give Johnstown police services to the Licking County Sherriff’s Office."

Elizabeth Whipple, a Johnstown resident for nine years, said she joined the recall effort because the city's leaders have failed to do their jobs. She questioned council members at a meeting and was not satisfied with the responses on many issues, including a short-staffed police department prior to the chief's firing.

“They just didn’t have any answers; didn’t provide any info," Whipple said.

Whipple said, “I was kind of blown away," by Block's behavior, but said the mayor is also to blame for the city government's dysfunction.

“He is the one presiding over council and should be the one with the most authority to rein in their behavior," Whipple said. "So, he is part of the problem. It’s a failure of leadership.”

Block, who previously declined to comment on the investigator's finding against him or the chief's dismissal, said he will not resign in response to the recall effort and doesn't regret his comments to the former chief.

“I haven’t done anything wrong," Block said. “I’ve been told since January not to talk to anybody; not to talk to you."

The council president said he respects the right of voters to pursue a recall of an elected leader.

“That’s in our charter and part of the American way," Block said. "I fully support that right and I support my right to defend myself. They’ve been threatening me with it for a long time.”

Block said the chief attacked his character in the complaint, and said the chief knew it was a public record anyone could see.

Block again defended his questioning of the time Haroon and Steffan spent together, but said he doesn't think it was an inappropriate relationship.

“He and Dana spent two hours a day in his office talking," Block said. "I was upset they were wasting taxpayers’ money. They were just in there crying on each other’s shoulder and plotting against us.”

Mayor Dutcher also supported the petitioners' right to pursue a recall, but said there are other things the city should be focused on.

“It’s certainly the right of the voters to file whatever petition they like and I’m willing to do whatever I have to do to defend my seat and defend my actions," Dutcher said. "I’m not afraid of my voters at all. There are important things to focus on and this is just a distraction.”

If there is a recall election, it would come after the Aug. 2 primary election and likely before the Nov. 8 general election, so the city of Johnstown would be responsible for the cost, estimated at $12,000 to $15,000, according to Licking County Board of Elections officials.

Recall supporters would need to collect signatures from 15% of the electorate that voted in the last regular municipal election, according to BOE Director Luke Burton. In November, there were 633 votes in the council election, so 95 signatures from registered Johnstown voters are required, Burton said.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Johnstown voters may be asked to remove mayor, council president via recall election

