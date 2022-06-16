ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vance Joy says a fan once got him a “voodoo” doll of himself

By Danica Baker
thebrag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVance Joy has spoken about the wildest gifts he’s received from fans, saying that he once was given a “voodoo” type doll of himself. During an appearance on the Fitzy & Wippa radio show, Vance Joy (real name James Gabriel Keogh) was asked about some of the things he’d been gifted...

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Delivers Heartcrushing Update on Career Due to Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is updating fans about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Back to the Future star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, raising awareness for the disease. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. During a chat on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, Fox got real about the difficulty he has with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
thebrag.com

The scene that saved Al Pacino from being fired from ‘The Godfather’

We know that Al Pacino was almost fired from The Godfather. But do we know which scene it was that saved his role – and his career?. While The Godfather movies are often considered the magnum opus of Al Pacino’s career, he’s never made a secret of the fact that he was almost fired from the role of Michael Corleone. One scene, however, saved him from being sacked – thanks to Francis Ford Coppola‘s quick thinking and belief in Pacino.
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Vance Joy
Person
Nova
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West The ‘Best Dad To Our Babies’ On Father’s Day After Chilly Reunion

Kim Kardashian is celebrating Father’s Day by praising Kanye West, her ex-husband and the father of their four kids, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” the 41-year-old SKIMS founder wrote on her Instagram Story over a photo of the rapper, 45, posing with their kids. A second snapshot showed Kanye smiling wide with their three eldest children on the porch of a log cabin-style house.
thebrag.com

Abbie Chatfield’s six figure payday for hosting ‘The Masked Singer’ revealed

The salary that Abbie Chatfield is receiving to appear as a judge on season four of The Masked Singer has been revealed to be a whopping $100,000. The impressive figure was revealed by gossip publication So Dramatic!, however, it’s reported to be only a fifth of what her fellow judge, Mel B of the Spice Girls, is receiving. The same publication has stated that the former ‘Say You’ll Be There’ singer is being paid $500,000 to appear as a judge on the show.
WWD

Jeff Goldblum, Rami Malek, Damson Idris, Dwayne Wade Among Prada Show Guests

PRADA FRIENDS: Prada had quite the front row, with Jeff Goldblum, with his wife Emilie Livingston, Damson Idris and Rami Malek taking in the collection on Sunday. The actors front the brand’s fall 2022 advertising campaign. Goldblum, asked how he felt about turning more and more into a model, since he also walked the runway for that collection in January, smiled and responded: “I am a lucky, small little collaborator with the genius that is Mrs. Prada and Raf Simons. It doesn’t even feel like work to me, it’s just a joy — I enjoy it very much, I sure do.”
#Voodoo Doll#Fitzy Wippa#Indie News#The Riptide#Australian
thebrag.com

Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel has gathered a stellar lineup for its relaunch gig

It was a great and important day when Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel was recently saved – again – and a stellar lineup is set for the venue’s relaunch show. Rejuve(Nation) will be held at the Lansdowne’s relaunch gig next Saturday, June 25th, lasting for a huge 12 hours from 5pm until 5am. Entry is entirely free, with free beer and food added on for extra value.
thebrag.com

Watch the trailer for the new Machine Gun Kelly documentary

The trailer for the upcoming Machine Gun Kelly documentary has arrived, promising to “get inside the mind of this generation’s most polarising rockstar.”. Titled Life in Pink, the doc is directed by Sam Cahill and executive produced by MGK himself, Colson Baker, as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs”.
thebrag.com

Here’s how to fix the Instagram stories glitch

There has been a bug in Instagram Stories in which stories are constantly reset to the beginning, but the solution is simpler than you think. For frustrated Instagram users who keep seeing the same stories starting over from the beginning, there is now a solution to the problem in the form of an update to the platform.
