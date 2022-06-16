Hot weather, surfing and snorkeling are some reasons area kids want to visit Hawaii

The Kids Page is a compilation of responses written by kindergarten to eighth-grade students from area schools. Students are asked a different question each month and answers are printed weekly.

This month’s question: If you could go anywhere in the world for a summer vacation, where would you go and why?

Leann Konicek

C.E. Budd School

4th Grade

If you could go anywhere I would go to my bed because I'm always tired. If someone came to tell me to do my chorus I would say no. Frist if someone said that a boy was coming over I would take my bed outside. Next If I hear loud music I will shut the power off. Then If someone was cleaning their room with the sweeper I will unplug the sweeper. Lastly If a cop came to the house and they woke me up asking if I saw someone then I would say follow me and he would be under arrest him.

Jack Brock

C.E. Budd School

4th Grade

If I could go anywhere in the world I would go to Hawaii because I would go dance with Moana. Also I put a rock slab on the ancient rocks. Then I would go to McDonald’s on Hawaii. After that I would get some cheese burgers and remove the coconuts and replace them with big macs and cheeseburgers. Finally I would stay there for 68 years. Would you go dance with Moana?

Landon Stake

C.E. Budd School

4th Grade

If I could go anywhere I would go to California because the places are nice and it is hot there. I Would also want to go to California because I like crab and they have good crab because the crab is from the ocean. I also like sushi and again the fish is from the ocean. Ocean food is whey better than Ohio fish. Another reason is that the places are really nice. The main reason why I want to go to California is because it is hot there.

Lily Cox

C.E. Budd School

4th Grade

If I could go anywhere in the world I would go to Montana. The reason I would go to Montana is that I have heard that it is beautiful! Another reason I want to go there is that my mom was there but she didn't take me or my sister! I hope one day I can go to Montana. If I went to Montana I would be excited to see all the animals there that are not in Ohio(where I live). I can just imagine myself there in Montana with my family. My family includes my mom, my sister and me! Have you ever been to Montana? Hopefully one day I can go to Montana.

Skyler Haudenschild

C.E. Budd School

4th Grade

If I could go anywhere in the world it would be Switzerland because half of the Haudenschild lives in Switzerland. First I would like to learn to speak Swiss so I can speak different languages. If I could it would live there in Switzerland and have a house already. I would take them to the Alps Mountains and. I would take them to Switzerland.

Evie Parks

Mapleton Elementary

3rd Grade

If I had to go to a place this summer I would go to two places, Mt. Rushmore and Yellowstone. The reason I would go to Mt. Rushmore is so I can see all the presidents. The reason I want to go to Yellowstone is I want to see the deer, geysers and I want to see the waterfall. I would take pictures of the presidents. For Yellowstone I would walk on the thing you walk on. I want to see who all the presidents are. In Yellowstone I want to see coyotes and elk. Thats where I would go.

Liam Lachance

Mapleton Elementary

3rd Grade

If I will go anywhere it will be the Outer Banks. I will play in the water. I will build a sand castle. I want to eat a shark at the Outer Banks. I will surf on waves. I want to go in a hot tub. I sometimes want to scuba dive. I will get a nice rest. This is what I did on my vacation.

Graham Gibson

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

I I could go anywhere on summer vacation I would go to Australia because it has so many animals.

Camden Wilson

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

I would go to Hawaii because it is hot there and you have to take a cruise. Another reason is that you can live there and go snorkeling.

Nolan Rushing

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

If I could go any place on my summer vacation, I would go to Hawaii. Because it is hot and I could surf.

Anallyn Perrin

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

I would go to Florida because it has beaches and Disney World. In conclushon I would go to Florida it is a great place.

Ameera Bensaid

Reagan Elementary

2nd Grade

If I could go anywhere in the world I would go to Morocco where my grandparents live in. I haven’t seen them 6 years. But I’m going there in 26 days. I love them so much and my ant couins.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Hot weather, surfing and snorkeling are some reasons area kids want to visit Hawaii