During a stop in Rock Island Thursday, the former state senator said he is the only one who can do the three things Republicans have to do to win statewide office. "You have to unite the Republican Party, you have to get crossover votes, and you have to be able to survive a 100 million dollar character assassination from J.B. Pritzker that we all know is coming."

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO