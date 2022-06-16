ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Duncairn Gardens: Petrol bomb thrown at gate in north Belfast

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA petrol bomb has been thrown at a gate in north Belfast on Wednesday, police have...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Muckamore abuse victim ‘stayed in bedroom, looked down and never smiled’

A vulnerable patient abused at Muckamore Abbey Hospital went from enjoying vocalising to remaining in his room, looking down and never smiling, an inquiry has heard.A barrister representing patients and families at the Co Antrim facility referred to the words of the sister of a patient there in the mid-2010s,Conor Maguire QC told the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry that her brother had been assaulted and mistreated by some staff over a two-year period.“He was not the same after the incidents, he became very withdrawn and depressed, he was put on antidepressants. He enjoyed vocalising when he was happy but stopped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Banned driver killed woman in hit-and-run Birmingham crash

A banned driver who killed an 80-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed. Irshad Begum was hit in Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, on the afternoon of 5 April. Amaan Isa, 28, of College Road, Alum Rock, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. He was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Jack Lis: Pair jailed for Caerphilly dog attack death

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog near where he lived. Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021. Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Warning as 32 Staffordshire metal drain covers stolen

More than 32 metal drain covers have been stolen from Staffordshire streets in a three-day period. Staffordshire Police is asking people in the south of the county to report any incidents of missing grates. The force said it was pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace those responsible.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Officer who stopped Warwickshire knifeman tipped for award

A police officer who tackled a knifeman after a parent was stabbed outside a school is in line for a bravery award. Det Con Mark Bates was off duty when he tackled knife-wielding attacker Kyle Youlden, 21, outside Water Orton School in Warwickshire on 1 July 2021. He has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

Man has cardiac arrest and dies after being bitten by dog in Wales

A man has died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales.Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday on Monday after the man, 62, went into cardiac arrest at home in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.The man’s family has been informed. Read More Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soarQuarter of Britons ‘happier to see pet than partner after a busy day’Woman quits job to spend more time with terminally ill pet
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hot weather: Chirk man burned by car before death

A disabled man was probably burned when he collapsed against his car on a very hot day, an inquest has heard. John Dutton, from Halton near Chirk, Wrexham, was found slumped on the seat of his walking aid next to his car. The 71-year-old was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain

Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain. It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool. He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team. The team's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leicester: Patient died waiting in ambulance outside A&E

A patient has died after waiting for more than two hours in the back of an ambulance outside an emergency department in Leicester. The person had been taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary in April but had a sudden cardiac arrest while waiting to be handed over to clinical staff. The...
HEALTH
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Victorian Society's warning over ornate Rossendale home

A former mill owner's ornate home in Lancashire has been placed in the top 10 of the most at risk buildings by the Victorian Society. Grade II-listed Horncliffe House was more recently used as a hotel and wedding venue but was badly damaged in a fire two years ago. A...
ECONOMY
BBC

Birmingham: Student paramedic's work gone in car theft

A student paramedic said she would have to give up spending summer with her children to repeat her studies after her university work was stolen. A crucial document was in Stephanie Adams' car which was taken from outside her home in Kitts Green, Birmingham, on Wednesday. She said the material...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Gatwick: Passenger with restricted mobility dies after leaving flight

A passenger with restricted mobility has died at Gatwick Airport after leaving an aircraft. Gatwick said staff were helping to disembark three passengers with restricted mobility at the time, including the man's partner. He decided to leave the EasyJet plane rather than wait for staff to return and fell while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Teacher had concerns before boy's death

A teacher has told a court she was concerned for a pupil's safety months before he was killed by his mother's partner. Andrzej Latoszewski and Agnieszka Kalinowska are accused of murdering Sebastian Kalinowski in August 2021. One of the 15-year-old's teachers told a jury there was nothing concrete for her...
PUBLIC SAFETY

