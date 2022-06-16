ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, IL

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

By Kristina Leahy
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for...

Comments / 3

who the fuck cares
3d ago

so the power company can raise the rates....but can't make sure the power goes out

Reply
6
