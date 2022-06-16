ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Iron, MN

MPU Commissioners visit Hoyt Lakes, Mountain Iron solar projects

Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLAet_0gCThsg900

IRON RANGE — Minnesota Power, an ALLETE company, was proud to host Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC) Chair Katie Sieben and Commissioner John Tuma Tuesday as they toured the Laskin Energy Center solar project in Hoyt Lakes and the Heliene solar panel production facility in Mountain Iron.

The 5.6-megawatt Laskin solar project is one of three Minnesota Power is building this summer as part of an MPUC-approved effort to boost the region’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also is constructing a 15.2-megawatt array near the company's Sylvan Hydro Station near Brainerd, Minnesota; and a 1.6-megawatt array on Riley Road in the city of Duluth, according to an MP news release.

All of the solar panels for the projects are locally produced at Heliene’s Mountain Iron facility, and all three projects will be constructed by local labor.

In addition, Minnesota Power contracted with Cambria County Association for the Blind and

Handicapped to supply the cable support system for the three solar arrays as part of its effort to

promote diverse suppliers. The nonprofit organization in Ebensburg and Johnstown, Pennsylvania, employs nearly 300 people with disabilities.

Minnesota Power estimates the three solar projects will:

Create 38 local construction jobs.

Provide enough energy to power 4,000 homes.

Add $10 million to the 2022 gross regional product.

Increase annual local government revenue by about $55,000 via direct tax payments and an additional $110,000 indirectly.

“We are grateful the MPUC commissioners traveled to our region today to see first-hand just some of what Minnesota Power is doing to advance sustainable, clean energy in our region while investing in the local economy,” said ALLETE Chair, President and CEO Bethany Owen. “From a local solar panel producer to local labor and strong collaboration with our local communities, the dividends from these investments will stay here and continue to support a thriving region with opportunities for everyone to succeed. These solar projects clearly demonstrate that investing in the clean-energy transformation is good for our communities and the climate – as well as our customers.”

Built in 1953 as Minnesota Power’s second coal plant, Laskin Energy Center served the early

taconite operations on the Iron Range. It was converted to natural gas in 2015. The construction of the solar array at Laskin is part of Minnesota Power’s effort to support communities that host

existing power plants. Construction of the Laskin solar project is underway, with completion of all

three regional solar projects anticipated later this year.

“We believe an important element of a just transition to a clean-energy economy is supporting the communities that host our existing thermal power plants,” said Minnesota Power Chief Operating Officer Josh Skelton. “We intend to continue our strong, decades-long relationships as foundational to building a sustainable, clean-energy future. Our journey together will benefit the planet and the people we serve.”

Minnesota Power became the first utility in the state to deliver 50 percent renewable energy to

customers in 2020. The investment in the three solar projects is one part of Minnesota Power’s

EnergyForward vision to achieve a 100% carbon-free energy supply by 2050.

When the three solar projects are completed, Minnesota Power’s energy portfolio will have

approximately 30 megawatts of solar energy, including the existing 10-megawatt solar array at

Camp Ripley, the Minnesota National Guard Base near Little Falls. Minnesota Power also has a

community solar garden with a 40-kilowatt array in Duluth and purchases power from a 1-megawatt array in Wrenshall.

Minnesota Power is committed to providing opportunities for customers and communities to directly participate in a clean-energy future. The company’s customer solar rebate program has been in place since 2004, and its low-income solar program, the first of its kind in Minnesota, advances solar projects that benefit income-qualified customers and facilities that serve income-qualified customers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lptv.org

COVID-19 Community Levels for 6-17-22 in Lakeland Viewing Area

Based on new data released yesterday by the CDC, nine Minnesota counties are now in the high COVID-19 Community Level rating, including two in the Lakeland viewing area. Itasca and Koochiching counties are currently rated “high” under the CDC’s ratings, which are based on the number of cases and hospital admissions per 100,000 people, as well as the percentage of beds in use. Community levels can indicate how easy it may be to get care for COVID-19 in each county.
LAKELAND, FL
WDIO-TV

Local fires in buildings near Lincoln Park Craft District

Early Saturday afternoon Duluth firefighters responded to two local fires. Both fires were in the area of Piedmont Avenue and W 1st St. The fires were apparently located in two abandoned buildings. The cause is unknown. As of now, there are no injuries; and no people involved that Duluth Firefighters...
DULUTH, MN
Mix 97-3

Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.

If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
Mountain Iron, MN
Industry
City
Duluth, MN
City
Mountain Iron, MN
Duluth, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Hoyt Lakes, MN
Local
Minnesota Industry
Duluth, MN
Business
Mountain Iron, MN
Business
KOOL 101.7

I-35 Road Work Near Barnum Starts June 20

Is it really a summer in the Northland without road construction along I-35 south of Duluth? A summer-long project near Barnum is getting ready to get started next week. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, drivers should expect to see the work zone established on I-35 near Barnum starting Monday, June 20. During construction, work crews will be making improvements and performing maintenance on the stretch of I-35 from 2.1 miles south of County Road 6 to 4.1 miles north of County Road 6.
BARNUM, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Fire damages buildings in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Near the Lincoln Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, a fire damaged two buildings. The blazes ignited near Piedmont Avenue and W 1st St. Authorities believe the buildings that caught fire were both abandoned at the time. According to authorities, an investigation is underway, and so...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth man rescues peregrine falcon, reunites it with its parents

Uwe Kausch loves biology and birds. And his eye caught a struggling peregrine falcon on Tuesday evening, when he was driving home from work. The young bird was on the side of the freeway, and being attacked by a crow. Kausch scooped him up, and contacted a a bird bander...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Solar Projects#Sustainable Energy#Green Energy#Minnesota Power#The Laskin Energy Center#Mpuc#Sylvan Hydro Station#Heliene S Mountain Iron
MIX 108

Weird Experience On A Duluth Hiking Trail Leaves Me Befuddled

Duluth is home to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the country, and sometimes the experiences that will vary. There are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great view of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

2 found dead of suspected overdose in Duluth

Police believe two people found dead in Duluth on Wednesday afternoon died of a drug overdose. According to the Duluth Police Department, officers were called to Industrial Avenue around noon Wednesday on a report of two people who appeared to be dead. Officers found a 35-year-old man and 38-year-old woman,...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
FOX 21 Online

Two Found Dead From Drug Overdose In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police say two people were found dead in their home on Wednesday after overdosing. The call to police came in just after noon. Duluth police arrived at the home on Industrial Avenue and found a 38-year-old woman and a 35-year-old-man dead inside. Out of respect...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Cloquet man sentenced to life in 2020 triple murder

CLOQUET, MN -- A Cloquet man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a woman, her toddler, and an unborn baby. A judge sentenced Sheldon Thompson, 35, Wednesday, several weeks after he was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to three...
CLOQUET, MN
kdal610.com

Two Arrested In Tri-Towers Drug Bust

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force investigators conducted a search warrant Tuesday at an apartment in the Tri-Towers building at 201 North 3rd Avenue East in Duluth. While in the apartment, a 44 year old man was found flushing drugs down the toilet....
DULUTH, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy