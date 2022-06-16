REGISTER: Linda Greenhouse analyzes the 2021-22 U.S. Supreme Court term

Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Linda Greenhouse will join CT Mirror’s John Dankosky to discuss the end of an historic and consequential U.S. Supreme Court term. Greenhouse, who covered the Court for nearly three decades at The New York Times, is set to weigh in on the ramifications of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and much more.

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Zoom

Admission: Free

You can register to attend the event at this link .

About Linda Greenhouse

Linda is a clinical lecturer in law and a senior research scholar in law at Yale Law School. She covered the Supreme Court for The New York Times between 1978 and 2008 and continues to write regularly for the newspaper’s opinion pages. Greenhouse received several major journalism awards during her 40-year career at the Times, including the Pulitzer Prize (1998). Her latest book is Justice on the Brink: The Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Rise of Amy Coney Barrett, and Twelve Months that Transformed the Supreme Court. Greenhouse is president of the American Philosophical Society, the country’s oldest learned society.

About John Dankosky

John, a well-known and highly regarded radio personality, divides his time between CT Mirror — where he heads up our events program and serves as a multi-platform consultant — and the NPR / PRI program Science Friday. He has spent 25 years in public media and is a regular moderator for political debates and conversations at The Connecticut Forum, the Mark Twain House and Museum, The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, The World Affairs Council of Connecticut and The Litchfield Jazz Festival.