Connecticut State

REGISTER: Linda Greenhouse analyzes the 2021-22 U.S. Supreme Court term

By CT Mirror Events
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
Register for this CT Mirror Event

Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Linda Greenhouse will join CT Mirror’s John Dankosky to discuss the end of an historic and consequential U.S. Supreme Court term. Greenhouse, who covered the Court for nearly three decades at The New York Times, is set to weigh in on the ramifications of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and much more.

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Time: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Zoom
Admission: Free

You can register to attend the event at this link .

About Linda Greenhouse

Linda is a clinical lecturer in law and a senior research scholar in law at Yale Law School. She covered the Supreme Court for The New York Times between 1978 and 2008 and continues to write regularly for the newspaper’s opinion pages. Greenhouse received several major journalism awards during her 40-year career at the Times, including the Pulitzer Prize (1998). Her latest book is Justice on the Brink: The Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Rise of Amy Coney Barrett, and Twelve Months that Transformed the Supreme Court. Greenhouse is president of the American Philosophical Society, the country’s oldest learned society.

About John Dankosky

John, a well-known and highly regarded radio personality, divides his time between CT Mirror — where he heads up our events program and serves as a multi-platform consultant — and the NPR / PRI program Science Friday. He has spent 25 years in public media and is a regular moderator for political debates and conversations at The Connecticut Forum, the Mark Twain House and Museum, The Harriet Beecher Stowe Center, The World Affairs Council of Connecticut and The Litchfield Jazz Festival.

Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Supreme Court Is Not Supposed to Have This Much Power

It’s June again—that time of year when Americans wake up each morning and wait for the Supreme Court to resolve our deepest political disagreements. To decide what the Constitution says about our bodily autonomy, our power to avert climate change, and our ability to protect children from guns, the nation turns not to members of Congress—elected by us—but to five oracles in robes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Court overturns Cawthorn ruling, says insurrectionist candidates can be barred from office

Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is on his way out of Congress — and it might be for good. That’s because a federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a district court ruling that blocked a challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility to serve in Congress. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of North Carolina voters by a group called Free Speech for People, argued that Cawthorn had violated the 14th Amendment by allegedly aiding the Jan. 6 insurrection and, therefore, shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress. In March, a federal judge said Cawthorn was protected by a Civil War-era law that was meant to give amnesty to Confederates who fought against the Union, but that ruling was reversed Tuesday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

A federal appeals court has ruled that the 14th Amendment's bar on insurrectionists holding office may be applied to current and future political candidates.

At issue was a case challenging Madison Cawthorn's eligibility for office. What happened: A panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has concluded a 1872 law did not bar future challenges to the eligibility of insurrectionists to hold office under the 14th amendment, overturning a lower court's ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Legal experts: Clarence Thomas’ “radical” ruling forces innocent people to stay in prison

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Legal experts responded with alarm Monday to a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority that could lead to the indefinite imprisonment and even execution of people who argue their lawyers didn't provide adequate representation after convictions in state court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge whose son was murdered in their home says Kavanaugh plot shows justices need better protection

A federal judge whose son was murdered by a disgruntled lawyer in their family home has said that the plot to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is further proof that judges need better protection.US District Judge Esther Salas told Fox News’ America Reports on Wednesday that “enough is enough” and called on Congress to pass a bill to bolster security for federal judges and limit the amount of personal information available about public officials online.“I think that members of Congress can see the escalation in the numbers of threats against judicial officers,”she said.“It’s just got to stop.”Judge Salas’ 20-year-old...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
Fox News

Supreme Court intimidation has taken justices to a dark place

During the dark hours before dawn, a man was arrested Wednesday near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man was reportedly carrying weapons and burglary tools. He has been charged with the attempted murder of a Supreme Court justice. He told police he intended to kill Kavanaugh, motivated by the prospect of the justice’s expected votes in forthcoming abortion and Second Amendment cases. This is the latest development to follow the leak, in early May, of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion overturning Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

3 Supreme Court Cases To Watch in the Next 2 Weeks

The U.S. Supreme Court's 2021–22 term is rapidly coming to a close. By the end of June, the Court is expected to release decisions in a number of high-profile cases that deal with some of the most important and contentious issues in American law and politics. Here are three big cases to watch out for in the weeks ahead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Activist group 'Ruth Sent Us' tells protestors to target CHILDREN, home and church of Supreme Justice Amy Coney after Roe v Wade draft opinion was leaked

Activist group Ruth Sent Us is advocating for protests outside the home, church and children's school of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett over her fierce opposition to abortion. The pro-choice activists have been holding weekly protests outside the Virginia home of Barrett after the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion...
PROTESTS
Fox News

Teen Vogue argues current Supreme Court is 'illegitimate,' at a 'crisis moment'

Teen Vogue published an op-ed on Thursday that claimed the Supreme Court is facing a "crisis moment" of legitimacy because of its conservative justices. The piece by Molly Coleman and Tristin Brown began by claiming that Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse himself from cases involving the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol because of his wife’s connections was the latest display of "illegitimacy."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Barrett v. Gorsuch

Among the five opinions the Supreme Court released yesterday was Denezpi v. United States, in which the Court held that the Double Jeopardy Clause does not bar successive prosecutions of distinct offenses arising from a single act, even if a single sovereign prosecutes them. Justice Barrett wrote for the Court. Justice Gorsuch dissented, joined (in part) by Justices Sotomayor and Kagan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
